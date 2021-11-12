Friday 12 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, In a Relationship – Long-term love

The immortal

Ciro’s body is sinking in the dark waters of the Gulf of Naples, hit in the chest by Genny Savastano, his only true friend. And as it sinks deeper and deeper, memories surface. The sounds muffled by the water mingle with the screams of people fleeing … It is 1980, the earth trembles, the buildings collapse, but under the rubble you can hear the cry of a newborn still alive: it is Ciro di Marzio, from that day everyone will call him the Immortal. Years later, that same adult child also survives that fateful shot: then it is true what they say, the Immortal does not kill anyone. Set between the post-earthquake Naples of the 1980s and today’s Riga, the story is a continuous dialogue between the present of Ciro, exiled to the Baltic thousands of kilometers from home and the last remaining affections, and his past as an orphan. From childhood on the street to the cold summers of northern Europe, from the first thefts to the last war between warring factions: everything to survive a world where immortality is basically just a sentence.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Eyes Wide Shut

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Stanley Kubrick’s latest masterpiece that delves into the intimacy of a couple. A man loses all certainty when his wife reveals her forbidden dreams to him.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Philadelphia

2 Oscars for the film on AIDS with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. A brilliant lawyer, fired because he is sick and homosexual, hires a colleague for the battle in court.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Pirates! Robber brigands

From the creators of ‘Hens on the Run’, a 2013 Oscar-nominated animated adventure. Pirate Captain wants to be Pirate of the Year, but will have to face the terrifying Black Bellamy.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Divergent

Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet in a visionary action. In a future where the boys are divided into factions, Beatrice is included in the Divergents, considered a danger to be eliminated.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Intrigue: The enemy of the heart

Second film in the Daniel Alfredson saga based on the books by Hakan Nesser. Intending to get rid of her cheating husband, a woman offers money to a friend to carry out the murder.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

In a Relationship – Long term love

Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano in an exciting romantic story. The joys and complications of a relationship through the vicissitudes of two couples during a Californian summer (USA 2018)

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Paloma’s song

Golden Bear in Berlin to the intense work of Claudia Llosa. A girl from Lima, terrified of men, takes a job as a maid to pay for her mother’s funeral.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

See you tomorrow

Enrico Brignano in a desecrating comedy. A forty-year-old opens a funeral home in a village inhabited by over nineties, but the old men have no intention of passing away.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof

Tom Cruise in an above-the-law action. A former officer arrives in a small town to discover the instigators of a massacre of which an army sniper has been accused.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Worth – The deal

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in an engaging biopic. A lawyer, charged with compensating the families of the victims of 9/11, clashes with the lobbies and the bureaucracy.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

The Vikings

A group of Viking raiders, under the command of the young leader Asbjorn, set sail for the Brittany coast to plunder Lindisfarne of its gold. A violent storm, however, shatters their boat off the coast of Scotland and leaves the Vikings trapped in enemy territory. Their only chance of survival is to reach the Viking stronghold of Danelage. Will they succeed?

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Jason Bourne

Fifth chapter of the saga. Jason Bourne has been kicked out of the CIA again and is helped by Nick Parsons, a former CIA agent, to get hold of some secret files, including the Treadstone in which Bourne is personally involved. The hacking operation is, however, discovered by the agent Heater Lee who immediately reports it to the director Dewey, not knowing, however, that he is himself the mastermind of the Treadstone. Now wanted by the whole CIA, Bourne will have to flee, trying to find answers to questions about his past. With Matt Damon

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo

Film with Jessica Chastain inspired by a story that really happened and told in the book by Diane Ackerman “The Jews of the Warsaw Zoo”. A story of courage and humanity set in Poland starting in 1939. Antonina and Jan, owners of the Warsaw Zoo, after being ordered to close the zoo and liquidate all their animals, wonder about their future and on the fate of the Jews locked up in the ghetto in desperate conditions. They then decide to keep the zoo running, transforming it into a pig farm that acts as a cover for the salvation of the Jews. And before the start of the deportations, thanks to the coverage of the new activity in the zoo, the two spouses take hundreds of Jews from the ghetto and, making them pass through the passages behind the cages of the animals, hide them in the cellars of their home until they can flee with false documents. The film describes an unpublished page of the resistance p …

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

The first Christmas

Directed and performed by Ficarra and Picone. Salvo is a thief of sacred art while Don Valentino is a fussy priest obsessed with the creation of the living nativity scene. When the first attempts to steal the Child Jesus and the priest pursues him, after crossing a reed bed, they find themselves catapulted into the year zero, in Palestine. Amidst misunderstandings, misunderstandings and lots of laughter, they set out in search of Joseph and Mary to be able to witness the birth of Jesus and return to the present day.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)