Friday 12 November, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today is the National Day of Military and Civilian Fallen in International Peace Missions. Maurizia Paradiso has a birthday. The horoscope of the 12 zodiac signs.

Today, Friday 12 November, the National Day of Remembrance of Military and Civilian Fallen in International Peace Missions is celebrated. Saint Josaphat Kuncewycz (bishop of Polack and martyr) is celebrated as well as: Saint Nilus, abbot; St. Macarius, bishop of Mull; St. Esichio, bishop of Vienne; Saint Emilian, priest; St. Cunibert, bishop of Cologne; St. Livinus, priest and monk; Saints Benedict, John, Matthew and Isaac, martyrs; Blessed Giovanni Cini, called della Pace, Franciscan tertiary; San Diego, a Franciscan religious; St. Margarito Flores, priest and martyr; blessed Giuseppe Medes Ferrìs, martyr.

It is the 316th day of the year and there are 49 days left until the end of 2021.

The Day of Remembrance of the Military and Civilian Fallen in International Peace Missions

The anniversary, established by law no. 162, also marks the 18th anniversary ofNassiriya attack, which took place on November 12, 2003 and in which 19 Italians died: twelve carabinieri, five army soldiers and two civilians.

The day aims to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the name of international peace and to promote this value whose need remains unchanged.

Anniversaries and birthdays

Today is the anniversary: ​​of the republic of Austria (1918); the opening of the Holland Tunnel to traffic (1927); the Tokyo War Crimes Tribunal’s condemnation of seven military officers and the Japanese government for their role in World War II (1948); the My Lai Massacre (1969); the close passage of the NASA Voyager probe to Saturn (1980); of the Bolognina turn which will lead to the dissolution of the Italian Communist Party (1989); the Dili Massacre (1991); the Rome demonstration of 1.5 million citizens against Silvio Berlusconi (1994); the definitive sentence of Bettino Craxi for corruption (1996); the Taliban abandonment of Kabul (2001); the resignation of former PdR Giorgio Napolitano (2011); of the Flood of the Grosseto Maremma (2012).

Those born on November 12 – under the zodiac sign of Scorpio – are magnetic and sensual people. They put passion and inspiration into everything they do, but sometimes they fall victim to their own strength and impulsiveness, destroying the relationships they care about most.

They have their birthday today: Nadia Comaneci, Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway, Mietta, Maurizia Paradiso, Stefano Parisi, Neil Young. Grace Kelly, Auguste Rodin, Charles Manson, Roland Barthes were also born on this day.

The horoscope of the day

Here’s how the 12 zodiac signs will spend the day according to the forecasts of oroscopi.info.

Aries

A slight uneasiness, which you cannot understand and which in effect seems to have no reason to exist. Investigate thoroughly! A healthy dose of introspection and an interest in psychological topics could help you on this day. Pamper body and spirit in the way you feel most congenial: with a relaxing massage, listening to quality music.

Bull

If lately there have been no opportunities to shine, today, between parties and business dinners, the need for protagonism finally finds its satisfaction. The moon is grandiose which lightens the mood and guarantees you a great day. Reviewing a former flame, you realize that the memory does not correspond to reality at all and you can finally put your heart in peace.

Twins

The transit of the Moon in Pisces, as always, has a destabilizing effect: take into account unexpected events, contradictions, doubts, broken promises. How spiteful! You are on a winning road that overlooks a beautiful landscape, do not ruin everything with insecurity. If you have a load of stress to dispose of, don’t stay indoors, take a walk in the park.

Cancer

The character is stronger than ever and a very strong personality emerges in relationships. It is an excellent time to inaugurate a constructive and satisfactory phase, also from an economic point of view, of professional life. And the evening? It promises exceptional things from a sentimental point of view. And how could it be otherwise, with Sun, Moon, Mars, Uranus and Neptune friends!

Lion

This day brings important turning points and decisions. However, evaluate the situations well, do not be persuaded to hasty solutions that could turn out to be built on quicksand. Care and approximation are never good advisers! Don’t try financial speculation until you see the situation clearly. Do not complicate your life in love.

Virgin

The Moon at one hundred-eighty-degrees from your sign puts you in a tight spot on the front of the two-way relationship: rigidity, misunderstandings and fears penalize the expression of feelings. If you don’t let love take its course, you will miss an opportunity and an important person! If you work as a team, be careful what you say, avoid criticizing and observing members or colleagues.

Weight scale

Interlocutory day, devoid of significant events, to be exploited to prepare yourself for the new challenges that are already glimpsed around the corner. Today’s climate, not very lively, could be revitalized by the find of a dear friend of yours. In the field of love, everything will go according to your wishes and you will have something to be satisfied with, if you live a beautiful love story.

Scorpio

According to the stars, this day will open up a series of perspectives on all fronts, especially on the professional one. You feel very appreciated by the people you appreciate yourself! Do you think it is appropriate to spend the evening at home? You have so many opportunities for people to notice you that may appear more interesting to you. Why let it slip away? Well, great love.

Sagittarius

The ‘bad moon’ will be the cause of some familiar conflict, even a rather lively one. Throw yourself into the work, fixing what you have pending. Do not get caught up in unnecessary anxieties, you will be able to carry out all the commitments made. Put in advance some discussion even in the life of a couple, however, the result more of your susceptibility than of real problems.

Capricorn

At work you can finally close an important game and score points. Colleagues and collaborators will be happy for you! Good news also from the sentimental front: the dialogue with the partner creates the right geometries to make a qualitative leap and archive some recent misunderstandings. If you are alone you will be able to attract the attention of a ‘special’ person.

aquarium

There will certainly be good opportunities, especially when it comes to money and earnings. However, the affective sector will also go well: you will know how to be a real life partner for your loved one, who will have to recognize that he cannot do without your presence in his life. Be more open, have more courage and dare more!

Fish

Magnificent day. Everything goes smoothly and the commitments faced with the necessary energy are resolved almost by themselves! An appetizing lunch, a walk in nature will inspire you with thoughts of peace and happiness. It will be easy to overlook the thorny issues that sometimes disturb the emotional relationship, following the explicit invitation of Venus and Mars to give space to the joys of the senses.