Friday 14 January 2022 Sky Cinema, Vault

Vault

Thriller from a True Story with Chazz Palminteri and Don Johnson. Two scammers come up with a plan to rob a vault, but that $ 30 million belongs to the mafia.

Shawl! (Stay calm)

Generational comedy with Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A teacher discovers that the student he gives private lessons to is his son and decides to take care of him without revealing his identity.

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince

David Yates directs the sixth adventure in the saga. A mysterious manual teaches Harry Potter the secrets of black magic, but to defeat Voldemort he will need Slughorn.

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Brendan Fraser in the remake of a classic from the 1950s. Three explorers venture beneath the earth’s surface to discover an unknown kingdom inhabited by menacing creatures.

The first knight

Sean Connery and Richard Gere in an adventure set in the Middle Ages. Lancelot is commissioned by King Arthur to save his betrothed Guinevere, kidnapped by the evil Malagant.

Pressure

Unpublished thriller set in the abyss. Four experienced divers are trapped at the bottom of the ocean and begin a desperate struggle for survival.

That awkward moment

Funny comedy with Zac Efron. Three friends make a pact and vow to stay single, but each of them will succumb to the temptations of the Big Apple … unbeknownst to the others.

Lorenzo’s oil

Nick Nolte and Susan Sarandon in a George Miller biopic. Parents of a child suffering from a rare degenerative disease patent a mixture capable of blocking its course.

The crimes of the BarLume – The baptism of Ampelio

Eleventh film by Sky based on the world of Marco Malvaldi’s novels. The newly arrived Beppe and Commissioner Fusco investigate the mysterious death of a priest.

Your ex never dies

Female spy comedy with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Two friends find themselves at the center of an international intrigue, chased by a killer and an attractive secret agent

The land of children

Claudio Cupellini adapts the graphic novel by Gipi. In a post-apocalyptic and violent Italy, an illiterate boy is looking for someone who can read his father’s diary

