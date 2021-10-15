Friday 15 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Lansky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLCzob1v_Q

Lansky

Biopic with Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. In the custody of the FBI, the elderly Belarusian mafia member Meyer Lansky, a member of the ‘Jewish Syndicate’, tells a journalist about his life.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Julie & Julia

Golden Globe to Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s comedy with Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci. A bored woman tests herself by experimenting with all the recipes of a famous French chef.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

On 7 and 8

Ficarra and Picone make their directorial debut with a hilarious comedy. A scammer and a ‘mature’ student from Palermo discover they had been swapped in a cradle thirty years earlier.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

First part of the adaptation of the latest novel by JK Rowling. Together with Hermione and Ron, Harry must find and destroy the horcruxes, objects containing the soul of the Dark Lord.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Man on the Train – The Commuter

Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga in an action that mixes suspense and action. A commuter accepts a tempting offer from a mysterious woman, but discovers he is the victim of a deception.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Mr. Brooks

Kevin Costner and Demi Moore in a psychological thriller. An esteemed industrialist hides a sick personality who vents by carrying out heinous murders. A detective tries to stop his fury.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Very Good Girls

Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen in the complicated world of teenagers. Two close friends have decided to lose their virginity, but they fall in love with the same guy ..

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Your last look

Sean Penn directs a touching film with Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem. The impossible love between two doctors working in a humanitarian camp in Liberia during the civil war.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Loading... Advertisements

Down to the North

Fantastic success for a comedy with Dany Boon and Kad Merad. The petty director of a post office is transferred as punishment to a remote town in the north of France.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Drive Angry

Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a demonic action. Milton escapes from hell to take revenge on the leader of a satanic sect who killed his daughter and took his granddaughter hostage.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Honey

Jasmine Trinca and Carlo Cecchi in Valeria Golino’s first feature film awarded at Cannes. A woman clandestinely administers a lethal drug to the terminally ill to help them die.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Attack on power 2

Adrenalinic second chapter of the saga, with Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart. In London, the British Prime Minister dies under mysterious circumstances and his funeral is an event that all leaders of the Western world cannot miss. The perfect opportunity to kill the most powerful heads of state on Earth, destroy the iconic places of the English capital and give a terrible vision of what the future will be. Only three people have a chance to stop this: the President of the United States, his formidable head of intelligence and a British MI-6 agent who rightly doesn’t trust anyone.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

In the blood

Thrilling action-thriller with Gina Carano. Ava is a young ex-fighter with a dark past. When her newlywed vanishes without a trace during her Caribbean honeymoon, Ava discovers a violent criminal underworld conspiring on her island of Paradise. Ready to fight, Ava tries to reconstruct the truth and to unmask one by one those responsible for the kidnapping of her young and defenseless husband.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

In the name of the father

Film based on a dramatic true story, winner of the Golden Bear in Berlin with Daniel Day-Lewis and Emma Thompson, inspired by a true story and based on the autobiographical book Proved Innocence (“The Price of Innocence”) by Gerry Conlon . “I saw my father die in a British prison for a crime he didn’t commit. I will keep fighting! In my father’s name! In the name of freedom!”. Tried as IRA terrorists and perpetrators of a Guildford pub massacre on 5-10-1974, four Irish proletarians suffer 15 years in prison before their innocence is discovered. With them, relatives and friends were sentenced to lesser penalties. The father of one of the four died in prison in 1980. The story of a sensational judicial error, the result of a police conspiracy. From prison, father and son recover their relationship and fight for justice.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Wedding in the Bahamas

Funny comedy directed by Claudio Risi and written by the Vanzina brothers, with Massimo Boldi, Annamaria Barbera, Enzo Salvi, Biagio Izzo and Victoria Silvstedt. You love me. Preparations are underway for the wedding that will unite two very different families: the Colombo, Italians of humble origins led by the taxi driver Cristoforo and his wife Rosy, and the wealthy Italian Americans Alberto, known as Al, and Patricia Di Giacomo. The different standards of living and social differences cause the marriage of the two boys to waver, but in the end everything falls into place: Cristoforo and Alberto become good friends and the wedding in the Bahamas can finally take place.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)