Friday 17 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Gomorra – Final Season Ep. 9 and 10

Gomorrah 5 – Final Season | Ep. 9 and 10

Genny is ready to go and pressures Ruggieri to find out where his son has been sent. Meanwhile, Ciro and Nunzia find new and unexpected allies willing to help them. Genny has no choice: he has to do what Ciro is ordering him to do. And so she leaves with him for one last trip. Locked alone in the cockpit, they will be forced to face their demons.

Changeling

Biopic directed by Clint Eastwood with Angelina Jolie. Los Angeles, 1928: a woman claims that the child they brought back after a kidnapping is not her son, but no one believes her.

The party before the holidays

Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston and TJ Miller (‘Silicon Valley’) in a wild comedy. To impress a customer, a company’s employees throw an epic Christmas party.

Elfkins – Best Bakery Mission

Animated adventure, awarded at the Giffoni Film Festival, with the gnomes of German folklore. Kicked out of Cologne’s dungeons, the Elfkins return to the surface to help a pastry chef.

Honest Thief

Adrenaline-fueled action by Sky Original with Liam Neeson and Jai Courtney. A bank robber wants to turn himself in and change his life, but a group of corrupt cops want to frame him.

Billionaire Boys Club

Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey in the story of a financial scam. 1980s: Joe Hunt devises an economic model that guarantees easy money, but the situation worsens.

Divorce in Las Vegas

Andrea Delogu, Giampaolo Morelli, Ricky Memphis and Gianmarco Tognazzi in a comedy on the road. Elena and Lorenzo return to Nevada to cancel the wedding signed on vacation at the age of 18.

Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf in the touching film inspired by her life. The artistic career and the tortured life of a boy marked by the psychological abuse of his heroin addict father.

I am you

Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy in an identity theft comedy, from the producers of ‘Ted’. A manager must track down who stole his credit card logins.

Lucy

Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in Luc Besson’s fictional action. A criminal injects a mysterious chemical into the body of a student who develops astounding powers.

Our life

Elio Germano best actor in Cannes in Daniele Luchetti’s film with Raoul Bova. After the death of his wife, a Roman worker challenges fate and the law to support his children.

Serenity – The island of deception

“You have to take it to your boat and throw it into the ocean to the sharks.” Baker Dill, a penniless captain of a fishing boat on the island of Plymouth, is contacted by Karen, his ex-wife, who asks him to kill Frank, her current, rich and violent husband, in exchange for 10 million dollars in cash. . He also asks because he is afraid that something serious could happen to Patrick, their son. The next day the man arrives on the island on a private jet convinced that he is going to fish for tuna with his wife and the fisherman but Baker at first refuses. When he thinks about it again, convinced by his friend Duke, his fishing partner that he needs money, he accepts the job and lets Frank get on the boat and then carry out the murder. But the past will come back violently knocking on his door.

Fast & Furious 7

Deckard Shaw, brother of Owen reduced to death by Dominic Toretto and his gang, is ready to unleash his thirst for revenge, using the warfare techniques he learned working for the British secret services. The situation seems desperate until the CIA offers to help Toretto and his people, on the condition that they recover Ramsey, an extraordinary hacker with an unknown identity, kidnapped by dangerous terrorists. With Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

Unbroken

Louis Zamperini is an American middle distance champion. Son of Italian immigrants and Olympic runner at the Berlin Olympics in 1936, four years later Zamperini was recruited into the Air Force as a bomber. In 1942, during a rescue mission over the Pacific Ocean, his B-24 crashed, cutting his crew in half. Having survived together with two fellow soldiers, Zamperini resists at sea for forty-seven days, eating raw fish and dodging the blows of Japanese aerial machine guns. Recovered by the enemy navy, he is taken to a prison camp, where he soon becomes a hostage to the sadism of Watanabe, a perverse sergeant with the vice of the stick and humiliation. Two long years will have to pass before Zamperini regains his freedom, returning to his homeland and to his loved ones.

Do you know Claudia?

Giovanni, methodical and repetitive, is married to Claudia and their union drags on wearily, despite the fact that they love each other. Aldo is a taxi driver who falls in love all the time. For some months he has been living alone for Claudia, who, however, does not want to know about him anymore, throwing him into despair. Giacomo, separated, is a lonely man and a little neurotic, but he lives a quiet life, until he meets Claudia, and falls in love with her. Claudia is dissatisfied with her married life with Giovanni, even though she loves him, and this makes her restless. When Giovanni is convinced that his wife is cheating on him, he pawns her and discovers that she is meeting with Giacomo. During the stalking, the trio, with their respective cars, collide and start dating after the accident. Claudia, convinced that Giovanni is betraying her, flees to Calabria. When the three realize they are in love with the same woman, they decide to join her. But arrived at the destination, between clarifications and confessions, only Giovanni will reach …

