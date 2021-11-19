Friday 19 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Gomorra – Final Season

Gomorra – Final Season Ep. 1 and 2 | Sky Original production

While Naples is now reduced to rubble, the war between Genny and the Levante brothers proceeds more and more bloody. But Genny is about to discover something that will change all the balance. In Riga, Genny and Ciro are face to face again, but there is no time to talk. Ciro is in business with the Russians and now that Don Aniello is dead, a new broker is needed or the agreements will break.

Bombshell – The rumor of scandal

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the biopic that reconstructs the Roger Ailey case. The powerful Fox News boss is accused of sexual harassment by his employees.

Where am I going?

The record-breaking comedy of Checco Zalone that makes fun of the myth of a permanent job. Willing to do anything not to be fired, a civil servant will wander from one end of the world to the other.

The call of the forest

From the famous novel by Jack London an adventure with Christopher Lloyd. On vacation with her grandfather in the snows of Montana, little Ryann rescues a wolf with the intention of taking him to Boston.

Terminator Salvation

Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth installment of the science fiction saga. After a nuclear catastrophe, John Connor leads a group of survivors against Skynet.

Intrigue: Samaria – The murder Vera Kall

Daniel Alfredson directs the final chapter of the trilogy. Together with the old teacher, Paula investigates the death of a former classmate, discovering shocking truths.

Harry, this is Sally

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in a classic romantic comedy. In a suggestive New York, Harry and Sally become friends and confidants, but love seems to be in their destiny ..

Memoirs of a Geisha

Three Oscars and a Golden Globe for the adaptation of Arthur Golden’s book, produced by Steven Spielberg. Japan, 1929: a little girl, torn from her family, learns the art of seduction.

My cousin Vincenzo

Oscar to Marisa Tomei, alongside Joe Pesci in an irresistible classic of comedy. An eccentric lawyer has to bail out two boys accused of murder.

800 heroes

The highest global gross of 2020 is the action that reconstructs the Japanese attack on Shanghai. 1937: a handful of Chinese soldiers put up a strenuous resistance to the Japanese invasion.

Work without an author

From the director of ‘The Lives of Others’, a daring drama set against the backdrop of the German twentieth century. An artist falls in love with the daughter of a gynecologist, the former author of a heinous crime.

Red

Loosely inspired by the DC Comics comic, a mix of action and comedy with gunfights, chases, special effects and lightning-fast jokes. Alongside Bruce Willis, an unconventional Helen Mirren and John Malkovich. Four retired CIA agents return to capture a dangerous killer and save themselves. With Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman

Pitch Black

Hit by a meteor shower, an intergalactic spaceship is forced to make a crash landing on an unknown desert planet on the eve of an eclipse that aligns three solar stars and plunges it into an endless night. The diverse group of travelers – including a dangerous criminal in custody – must face flocks of monstrous photophobic birds, which devour them one by one.

Creation

Biography-drama centered on the figure of Charles Darwin, based on diaries, photos and family documents. The film focuses on the torment of Darwin who, after the untimely death of his daughter Annie, is torn between his growing atheism, linked to the development of the theory of evolution, and his love for his deeply religious wife Emma. With Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly.

Vip

Invited “by chance” to the most fashionable event of the year, a young nurse (Martina Colombari), a forced from the suburbs (Enrico Brignano), the owner of a well-known Roman restaurant now in decline (Maurizio Mattioli), a young reporter di rosa (Matteo Branciamore) and the concie’rge of a large hotel (Carlo Buccirosso), have romantic dream encounters, but, after the spell of the party, they will have to pretend to protect their idyll. When chance intervenes to reveal all fiction, they will discover that only true love resists reality …

