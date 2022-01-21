Friday 21 January 2022 Sky Cinema, The Devil Has a Name

A boyfriend for my wife

Funny love triangle with Geppi Cucciari and the comic duo Luca and Paolo. A man hires a playboy to tempt his wife and finally ask for a divorce.

The Devil Has a Name

David Strathairn and Kate Bosworth in a judicial drama, from a true story. A farmer challenges the oil industry by accusing it of polluting the water that irrigates his land.

The voice of love

Intense story about family relationships with Meryl Streep and Renee Zellweger. Arriving at her sick mother’s bedside, a young journalist faces a painful journey into the buried past.

snow-white

Julia Roberts is the Evil Queen in an irreverent version of the famous fairy tale. After her father’s death, Snow White has to face her wicked stepmother. She will be helped by 7 brigand dwarves.

A man above the law

Action with Liam Neeson on the border between Mexico and the United States. A Vietnam veteran farmer defends an immigrant child from the relentless killers of a drug trafficking cartel.

The Beach

Danny Boyle directs Leonardo DiCaprio on an adventurous journey into the unknown. A tourist follows a secret map that leads to a paradise island inhabited by a small community.

Love, cooking and curry

From the director of ‘Chocolat’, a comedy about culinary art with Helen Mirren. Concerned about competition, a chef declares war on an Indian bistro. But underestimate the rival’s talent.

Once upon a time there was a summer

Extravagant comedy starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Sam Rockwell. An introverted teenager finds his size thanks to his friendship with a bizarre water park employee.

Gambit

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a scam comedy. An art expert wants to sell a fake Monet to an English tycoon with the complicity of a volcanic American girl.

Fast & Furious 9

Ninth chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Dominic Toretto gathers his team to stop his brother Jakob who has devised a plan to dominate the world.

Sow the wind

In the heart of Puglia for Danilo Caputo’s film on environmental pollution. 21-year-old Nica abandons her studies to return to her homeland, threatened by an ecological disaster.

