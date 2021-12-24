Friday 24 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Peter Rabbit 2 – A rascal on the run

Peter Rabbit 2 – A rogue on the run

Second fantastic adventure for the rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. Fed up with being the ‘black sheep’ of the family, Peter decides to play his pranks elsewhere.

The shadow of the spies

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original thriller based on a true story. 1960: A British businessman, a spy for the CIA, becomes involved in an international intrigue.

Snow in the heart

Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton and Clare Danes in a rousing comedy. At Christmas, a rigid career manager meets her future husband’s exuberant family.

Music in the heart – August Rush

Freddie Highmore and Robin Williams in a touching and magical film. Little August, a musical prodigy, plays on the streets of New York hoping to track down his parents.

Pathfinder – The legend of the Viking warrior

Adventure with Karl Urban, from the director of ‘Conan the Barbarian’. The only survivor of the sinking of a Viking expedition, a young man is adopted by a Native American tribe.

The perfect deception

Bill Condon’s Thriller with Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. An elderly scammer wants to manipulate a wealthy widow he met on a dating site. The situation takes an unexpected turn.

She still talks to me

Pupi Avati directs Renato Pozzetto and a great cast in the Sky Original film inspired by the novel by Giuseppe Sgarbi. After the death of his wife, a man retraces the love story of a lifetime.

Dream House

Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in an exciting true story. Wales: A cashier convinces her fellow citizens to invest in a thoroughbred to participate in a prestigious horse show.

Professor Cinderella

Comedy with Leonardo Pieraccioni and Laura Chiatti. A girl mistakes an inmate for a cultural worker. He takes the opportunity to hang out with her, but he has to go back to jail at midnight.

The Town

Ben Affleck writes, directs and stars in a thriller with Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively. A skilled robber falls in love with the manager of the bank he robbed.

Comedians

Ale & Franz and Christian De Sica in the play by Gabriele Salvatores, based on the play by Trevor Griffiths. Six would-be comedians must impress a prominent talent scout.

Wonder Woman

Before being Wonder Woman, Diana was the princess of the Amazons, trained to become an invincible warrior and raised on a protected paradise island. When an American pilot crashes on the coast and warns of a huge conflict raging in the outside world, Diana decides to leave her home convinced that she can stop the catastrophe. Fighting with man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her powers and her true destiny. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

Fast & Furious 8

Eighth film in the Fast & Furious series and first episode of the post-Walker era. Dom and Letty, happily married, enjoy a well-deserved honeymoon in Cuba. One day Dom is approached by a mysterious and charming woman who blackmails him, forcing him to work for her. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron

The pursuit of happiness

Chris Gardner struggles to make ends meet by bravely trying to keep marriage and family life afloat. His wife, mother of little Christopher, is no longer able to bear the pressures due to so many privations and, unable to manage the situation, decides to leave. Chris finds himself being a single father always looking for a job using his skills as a salesman. He accepts a job as a trainee, albeit unpaid, in a prestigious financial consulting firm with the hope of laying the foundations for a future career. But without a salary Chris and his son are evicted from the apartment, forced to sleep in shelters for the homeless, in bus stations, in public toilets, inventing each time a shelter for the night. Despite his troubles Chris continues to be a loving and present father, using the love and trust his son has for him as a push to overcome all the obstacles he inc …

Three men and one leg

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are three friends on the threshold of forty, disillusioned by their dull lives. In a sultry Milanese summer, they set off for Gallipoli where, a few days later, Giacomo’s marriage to the daughter of Cavalier Eros Cecconi, a vulgar and irascible Roman businessman, owner of the hardware store in Milan, will take place. all three work unwillingly, as well as Aldo and Giovanni’s father-in-law. The three must also bring to the man his latest purchase: a wooden sculpture in the shape of a leg made by the well-known sculptor Garpez. The dog Ringhio also travels with them, a bulldog entrusted to his three friends by his father-in-law. Not everything will go as planned.

