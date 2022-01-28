Friday 28 January 2022 Sky Cinema, Special Agent 117 at the service of the Republic

Special Agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa

Third time as a secret agent for Jean Dujardin. Paired with a young colleague, he was commissioned by the French government to carry out a delicate mission in Kenya

Christian – Ep. 1 and 2 | ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

Christian is a thug in the service of a boss when he is first confronted with a new and miraculous power. While Christian tries to finish his work despite the stigmata, Matthew, the Vatican postulator, begins to investigate him.

The Ides of March

George Clooney directs and plays a drama with Ryan Gosling, Marisa Tomei and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The press secretary of a Democratic candidate discovers the dark side of politics.

The Giver – The world of Jonas

Visionary science fiction film starring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. In a society of the future, a boy becomes the keeper of the Memories of Humanity, discovering the truth about the world in which he lives.

Autobahn – Out of control

Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley in high-speed action. To get the money to heal his girlfriend, Casey challenges a ruthless gangster.

Stoker

The Allure of Evil seduces Mia Wasikowska in a thriller starring Nicole Kidman. Mourning the death of her father, a girl is visited by an enigmatic uncle who is hiding a secret.

Boygirl – It’s about … sex

Nell Bedworth and Woody Deanne are neighbors and schoolmates, but even though they’ve known each other since childhood, they never got along. During a school trip they end up arguing inside a museum, right in front of an Aztec statue. The statue somehow seems to cast a curse on the two boys, who wake up in each other’s body the next morning.

The pursuit of happiness

Hollywood debut for Gabriele Muccino who directs Will Smith in an exciting film. San Francisco, 1980s: a desperate man finds the strength to start over thanks to his son.

Locked Down

Singular comedy with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple on the brink of separation is forced under one roof by the lockdown. A crazy idea will change their lives.

Beware of the gorilla

Frank Matano, Cristiana Capotondi and Lillo in a comedy by Luca Miniero. A lawyer wins a lawsuit against the city zoo, but in exchange he has to host a gorilla in his apartment.

The Song Of Names – The music of memory

Tim Roth and Clive Owen in the story of an unbreakable bond. A man goes in search of his adoptive brother: a Polish violinist, who disappeared years earlier, on the day of his debut.

