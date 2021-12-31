Friday 31 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Sognando a New York – In the Heights

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the sequel by Riccardo Milani. Three years after their relationship ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble.

Penguin Bloom

Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln in a thrilling true story. Paralyzed due to an accident, a woman finds the courage to start over by caring for a wounded magpie.

Fatman

Thriller starring Mel Gibson as a particular Santa Claus. Santa Claus is in crisis and must save himself from the killer hired by a wicked boy, unhappy with his gift.

Here the paw 2 – A friend is forever

Heartwarming sequel starring Dennis Quaid and Kathryn Prescott. Forced to part with his little human friend, the dog Bailey decides that in his next lives he will find and protect her.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

From the literary saga of Veronica Roth, the sequel to ‘Divergent’ with Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Kate Winslet. Jeanine pursues the fleeing Divergents in search of allies.

Interview with the vampire

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in Neil Jordan’s transposition of Anne Rice’s cult novel. A vampire tells a reporter about his entry into the dark and perverse world of the undead.

Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical of the same name. The Dominican Usnavi dreams of returning to his land, but is unable to dissolve the bond with his community.

The Godfather – Part II

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton in the sequel awarded with 6 Oscars. In 1901 the Sicilian Don Vito reached the United States and laid the foundations of his criminal empire.

Bad Teacher – A bad teacher

A mischievous Cameron Diaz in a comedy with Justin Timberlake. Left by her fiancé before the wedding, a teacher courts the coveted math substitute teacher.

School of Mafia

Nino Frassica, Paola Minaccioni and Emilio Solfrizzi in the comedy by Alessandro Pondi. Three scions of the New York underworld are sent to Sicily to receive ‘mafia lessons’.

Lion – The way to home

Dev Patel (“The Millionaire”) and Nicole Kidman in the thrilling true story of a man in search of his family. In the 1980s, a four-year-old boy, Saroo, gets on the wrong train and from central India finds himself in chaotic Calcutta. Alone and frightened, he experiences a thousand vicissitudes and is finally taken to an orphanage. Thanks to a social worker, Saroo is entrusted to an Australian married couple. Twenty-five years later, now a student at the University of Melbourne, Saroo will use his very few childhood memories and Google Earth to find his home.

The crusades

Colossal with stellar cast directed by R. Scott. France, 1184. The young Balian blacksmith, Orlando Bloom, meets a knight, Godfrey, who he discovers to be his father, leaving for the Crusades. He decides to follow him to obtain the salvation of his soul and his wife, who committed suicide. On the death of his father, he inherited its title and territories and defended Jerusalem from the Muslims, until it was saved from the massacre of its inhabitants at the hands of Saladin’s troops. With Liam Neeson, Eva Green and Jeremy Irons.

Hunter’s Prayer – On the run

Action-thriller with Sam Worthington based on “For the dogs”, the third novel by Kevin Wignall. Lucas, a lone killer, is hired to kill the young Ella, however, when the time comes, he doesn’t feel like shooting and the plan fails, setting in motion a perverse game of cat and mouse. Murderer and victim are now both sentenced to death and therefore forced to form a difficult alliance, while being hunted across Europe. Their only hope of survival is to stop those who brutally murdered Ella’s family and bring them to justice.

New Year’s Eve in New York

In New York, on New Year’s Eve, the stories of various characters intertwine: Claire, who awaits the New Year with her dying father; Tess, a nurse determined to deliver the first child of 2012; a singer who reunites with Laura, an old flame; Ingrid, a middle-aged secretary, and Kate, a single mother waiting to kiss Seth at the stroke of midnight.

That’s life

The second successful film of the comic trio, very funny and at times moving, is the story of a kidnapping on the road around Italy. As in the previous Three men and a leg, numerous are the quotes taken from the cinema, in this case “Papillon,” The man from Alcatraz “,” The great escape “and other classics. The inmate Aldo, called Bancomat because he falsifies the credit cards, during transport to court he takes Giacomo, a clumsy policeman driving the car hostage. On the street Giovanni, an unfortunate inventor who has just suffered the theft of his car, asks for help from the police car, is made to get in and kidnapped together with the agent. Thus begins an aimless escape, with unexpected events and adventures on the verge of reality. The three meet the mysterious Clara with whom Aldo falls madly in love. Back in Milan, they say goodbye, but the surprises are not yet What awaits them at the end of their incredible journey? Maybe Heaven …

