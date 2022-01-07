Friday 7 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, AriaFerma

In the den of wolves

Armed robberies in Los Angeles in solid action with Gerard Butler. A special team from the police department is tasked with vanquishing a gang of robbers.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Still air

Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando in Leonardo Di Costanzo’s prison drama that investigates the delicate relationship between warders and inmates inside a penitentiary that is about to close.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

First part of the adaptation of the latest novel by JK Rowling. Together with Hermione and Ron, Harry must find and destroy the horcruxes, objects containing the soul of the Dark Lord.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Grandpa this time it’s war

Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in the Sky Original comedy for the whole family. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to regain his space.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

That train to Yuma

James Mangold directs Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of the famous 1957 western. Outlaw Ben Wade is taken by train to Yuma Prison to be tried.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Pelican Report

Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington in Alan J. Pakula’s thriller from John Grisham’s bestseller. A law student uncovers a grisly conspiracy involving the Secret Service.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Three suddenly

Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel in a romantic comedy. When a couple of friends dies in an accident, Holly and Eric, even though they can’t stand each other, have to look after their little daughter.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

That amazing worst year of my life

Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Festival for a moving story. The lives of two college students change when they meet a sick peer.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Miami Beach

Ricky Memphis and Max Tortora in a holiday comedy by Carlo Vanzina. The beaches and the sea of ​​Florida frame the comic adventures of a group of children and their parents.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Leave one day in Rome

Exciting Sky Original film by and with Edoardo Leo flanked by Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their long life together.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The theory of everything

Oscar to Eddie Redmayne, alongside Felicity Jones in the biopic on scientist Stephen Hawking: a life marked by disease, science and unsurpassed love for his wife Jane.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Out of time

A Florida town police commander must follow up on a double homicide case but discovers all clues point to him as the prime suspect. He begins a race against time to solve the case before his colleagues, especially keeping his name off the list of suspects. With Denzel Washington and Eva Mendes.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Spectacular film, based on characters from DC Comics. As Batman, Ben Affleck, and Superman, Henry Cavill, declare war on each other, a new threat emerges, jeopardizing the survival of mankind. Cast embellished by Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The club of emperors

Academy Award winner K. Kline (“A Fish Called Wanda”) is a history professor and vice principal at St. Benedict College in Virginia, who clashes with the listless son of a senator. Professor William Hundert likes to repeat “Youth ages, immaturity is gradually lost, ignorance can become education and drunkenness becomes sobriety, but stupidity lasts forever”. Hundert is a principled man who puts into practice what he teaches. Committed to stimulating his students to live correctly, he is the kind of passionate professor, with classical principles who believes that the history of the Greeks and Romans is more than just a lesson about the past. In the fall of ’72, however, his world closed in tradition and his influence are completely disrupted by the arrival of the new freshman Sedgewick Bell, the son of a West Virginia senator. Almost immediately, professor and student find themselves involved in a lively battle of wills.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

I hate summer

The rules for a perfect holiday: you don’t leave without the dinghy, you don’t leave without the dog, but above all you don’t book the same house! Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo leave for the summer holidays, they do not know each other and could not have more different families and lives, but they accidentally find themselves living together in the same house. The clash is inevitable and hilarious with the best of the trio’s repertoire.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)