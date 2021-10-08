Friday 8 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Semper Fi – Brothers in arms

Semper Fi – Brothers in arms

Thriller with Jal Courtney and Nat Wolff. Cal is a Marine Sergeant forced to face the consequences of a murder committed by his younger brother, whose legal guardian he is.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

A taste of rust and bone

Marion Cotillard in a play by Jacqued Audiard. Victim of a terrible accident, the trainer of killer whales in a water park finds the strength to live thanks to the bond with a man.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Maverick

Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster on a gaming adventure. An inveterate gambler participates in a poker tournament where he meets a charming and unscrupulous woman.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince

David Yates directs the sixth adventure in the saga. A mysterious manual teaches Harry Potter the secrets of black magic, but to defeat Voldemort he will need Slughorn.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Red Dawn – Red Dawn

Thrilling remake with Chris Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson. After the invasion of the North Korean army, a group of boys take refuge in the mountains to study the counterattack.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

John Q

The burning issue of American health with Denzel Washington. A worker, desperate for his son’s illness, takes the emergency room doctors hostage in an attempt to save him.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Weddings and other disasters

Comedy with Margherita Buy and Fabio Volo. The life of Nana ‘, forty and single, is overwhelmed by the preparations for her sister’s wedding, in a whirlwind of unexpected events and surprises.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

What happened to Bernadette?

Cate Blanchett is a woman rediscovering herself in a Richard Linklater film. Bernadette abandons her life as a housewife with the desire to regain possession of her passions.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

A boss in the living room

Comedy with Paola Cortellesi, Rocco Papaleo and Luca Argentero. The life of a Neapolitan woman, who has been in Bolzano for 15 years, is turned upside down by the arrival of her Camorra brother.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Gambit

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a scam comedy. An art expert wants to sell a fake Monet to an English tycoon with the complicity of a volcanic American girl.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The hidden color of things

Silvio Soldini directs Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a love story. Emma, ​​a resolute blind woman, enters the life of a charming advertiser with a troubled past.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Lucy

Lucy’s boyfriend forces her to deliver a briefcase to a business partner. Due to the contents of her luggage, the young woman is attacked by a group of criminals from Taipei with the intent of turning her into a drug courier. The band surgically implants a package with a chemical substance into the woman’s body that unexpectedly ends up in her circulatory system, giving her unlimited brain powers. Written and directed by Luc Besson, with Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Colombian

“Cataleya, don’t forget where you come from.” A story of blood and revenge, with Zoe Saldana. At the age of 9, little Cataleya Restrepo witnesses the murder of her family entangled in criminal relations with Don Luis, a ruthless boss from Bogota ‘. Having escaped the massacre, she takes refuge in Chicago with her uncle Emilio, who is also in bad business, and where over the years she transforms, thanks to the man’s teachings, into a cold murderer wanted all over the States. FBI Special Agent James Ross is on his trail, but Cataleya is now ready to avenge the deaths of her family. Don Luis’s hours are numbered.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

The Ride – Story of a champion

John is a sensitive and intelligent boy who lives in a difficult context: he has a violent father and an older brother who is part of a group of skinheads. One night to defend his mother from yet another attack by his father, John stabs him and is sent to a juvenile prison. His mother dies when he is still in prison. After 7 years, the boy is given in foster care to a couple, Maryanna and Eldridge Buultjens and to his amazement, John finds himself having a foster father of color. Thanks to this kind and courageous couple, John will learn to let himself be loved, he will learn to overcome racial prejudice, he will find the courage to be himself, he will defend Eldridge from that group of naziskin of which he himself was a part and he will find he will save his brother from a disbanded life. But above all he will learn to ride BMX and thanks to the encouragement of his father, he will learn not to give up and to chase his dreams, in fact he will become a champion of BMX.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Mom or dad?

Valeria and Nicola are ready to divorce, agree on everything, and are preparing to communicate their choice to their three children: an anti-global teenager, a pre-teen glued to the smartphone and a little nerd, all equally hostile towards their parents . The only point they can’t agree on is custody of the three children: neither of them wants to take care of them.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)