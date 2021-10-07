Friday 8 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today is the anniversary of the installation of the first pacemacker. Among those born today, the Maneskin drummer Ethan Torchio. Here’s how the 12 zodiac signs and who makes the name day will spend the day.

Today, Friday 8 October, the virgin and martyr Saint Pelagia is celebrated. The other saints of the day: Saint Reparata, virgin and martyr; San Felice, bishop of Como; Saint Evodius, bishop of Rouen; Saint Ragenfreda, abbess; Saint Ugo, religious; blessed are John Adams, Roberto Dibdale and John Lowe, priests and martyrs.

Birthdays and anniversaries

Those born on October 8 – under the zodiac sign of Libra – seem to be characterized by strong creativity. Ethan Torchio dei Maneskin, Carlo Cracco, Chevy Chase, Matt Damon, Bella Thorne, Sigourney Weaver, Antonio Cabrini, Kristanna Loken, Cristina Messa are having their birthday today.

Juan Peron, Vincenzo Peruggia, Frank Herbert, Marina Cvetaeva were also born today.

Today is the anniversary of the first Constitution of San Marino (1600), of the arrest of Che Guevara (1967), of the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix by Michael Shumacher, the Nobel Prize for Medicine to the Italian geneticist Mario Capecchi (2007), the implant of the first pacemacker (1958) and the first flight of the modern helicopter in 1930.

Today’s horoscope

Here’s how i will spend the day 12 zodiac signs, according to the forecasts provided by Italpress in collaboration with oroscopi.info.

The day promises to be promising for those born under the signs of Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Virgo and Pisces.

Gemini, Taurus and Leo will remain in limbo a little longer. Definitely bad day for Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

To read the complete horoscope just click on your sign, under the symbol.