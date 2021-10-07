News

Friday 8 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Today is the anniversary of the installation of the first pacemacker. Among those born today, the Maneskin drummer Ethan Torchio. Here’s how the 12 zodiac signs and who makes the name day will spend the day.

Today, Friday 8 October, the virgin and martyr Saint Pelagia is celebrated. The other saints of the day: Saint Reparata, virgin and martyr; San Felice, bishop of Como; Saint Evodius, bishop of Rouen; Saint Ragenfreda, abbess; Saint Ugo, religious; blessed are John Adams, Roberto Dibdale and John Lowe, priests and martyrs.

Birthdays and anniversaries

Those born on October 8 – under the zodiac sign of Libra – seem to be characterized by strong creativity. Ethan Torchio dei Maneskin, Carlo Cracco, Chevy Chase, Matt Damon, Bella Thorne, Sigourney Weaver, Antonio Cabrini, Kristanna Loken, Cristina Messa are having their birthday today.

Juan Peron, Vincenzo Peruggia, Frank Herbert, Marina Cvetaeva were also born today.

Today is the anniversary of the first Constitution of San Marino (1600), of the arrest of Che Guevara (1967), of the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix by Michael Shumacher, the Nobel Prize for Medicine to the Italian geneticist Mario Capecchi (2007), the implant of the first pacemacker (1958) and the first flight of the modern helicopter in 1930.

Loading...
Advertisements

Today’s horoscope

Here’s how i will spend the day 12 zodiac signs, according to the forecasts provided by Italpress in collaboration with oroscopi.info.

The day promises to be promising for those born under the signs of Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Virgo and Pisces.
Gemini, Taurus and Leo will remain in limbo a little longer. Definitely bad day for Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius.
To read the complete horoscope just click on your sign, under the symbol.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
936
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
843
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
835
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
834
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
834
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
812
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
765
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top