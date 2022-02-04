Friday fourth tricolor in Pune with Musetti (on TV at 8.30) and Travaglia (at 14.30)

Red light for Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of “Tata Open Maharashtra ”, ATP 250 tournament endowed with a prize pool of $ 493,875 being contested on the concrete of Pune, India (until 2017 it was played in Chennai, while last year it was canceled due to the pandemic), broadcast live and exclusively on SuperTennis, the FIT TV.

The 19 year old from Carraran.66 in the ranking and second favorite of the tournament, entered the race directly in the second round overcoming the Australian Aleksandar Vukic, n.140 ATP in three sets, sold 62 67 (5) 64, after almost two and a quarter hours of the game, to the Polish Kamil Majchrzak, n.95 of the ranking, which for the first time arrives at the penultimate act of a major circuit tournament.

Between the blue Nex Gen and the 26-year-old from Piotrkow Trybunalski there were no precedents. The two studied each other for a few games, then in the sixth Lorenzo his life became complicated and he gave up the serve, after having been ahead 40-0, sending out a cross-forehand recovery in the race (4-2). The Pole confirmed the advantage (5-2) and then secured the first set with the fourth consecutive game (6-2).

It took Musetti four aces in the second game of the second set to stop Majchrzak’s streak of games in a row at five. In the seventh game Lorenzo wasted the first break offered by the Pole in the match by burying the forehand in the net. He decided on a tie-break where the blue wasted a mini-break advantage on two occasions but still reached 6-3 at the triple set-point: the Pole canceled the first one well (6-4), Musetti has sent out the backhand down the line on the second (6-5) but on the third came the cadeaux of the 26-year-old from Piotrkow Trybunalski who committed a double foul (7-5) which allowed the Tuscan Next Gen to equalize the set count.

Extremely balanced decisive fraction, with both protagonists clinging to their respective turns. The “jolt” came in the ninth game when Musetti saved a first ball-break but not the second (oversized forehand) allowing Majchrzak to serve for the 5-4 forward match. And the Pole did not have it repeated twice: he canceled two chances for the counter-break and closed 6-4 at the third useful ball, hitting his first ATP semifinal. Too bad for Musetti, not too lucid in the key passages of the match.

For the Tuscan player, the Pune player was the fifth ATP quarter-final in his career, the second on the fast, the first since May last year when he reached the semifinals in Lyon.