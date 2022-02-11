Friday Musetti- Lehecka is worth a place in “semi”

A game that started badly, put back on the right tracks but then slipped away to the most beautiful. Lorenzo Musetti’s race in the “ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament” ends in the quarter-finals, ATP 500 tournament with € 1,349,070 in prize money that is being played on the fast indoor track of Rotterdam, in Holland, broadcast live and exclusively by SuperTennis, the FIT TV.

The 19 year old from Carrara, n.63 in the ranking, after defeating in three sets the Swede Mikael Ymer, n.75 ATP (competing as a “special exempt” thanks to the semifinal reached in Montpellier) and having eliminated in the second round, again in three sets, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz , n.11 in the ranking and fourth favorite in seeding, sold for 63 16 75, after a battle of two hours and nine minutes, to the amazing Czech Jiri Lehecka, 137 ATP, coming from the qualifications.

The dream run continues! ?? World No. 137 Jiri Lehecka defeats Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5 and moves into the semi-finals in Rotterdam#abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/YttDBKMIxp – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 11, 2022

The 20-year-old from Mlada Boleslav, protagonist of the debut in the main draw of the knockout of the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 12 in the ranking and 5 in the seeding, before Musetti had also beaten the “darling of the house” Botic van de Zandschulp, 51 of the ranking. For the Czech are the first wins in a main draw of the major circuit.

There were no precedents between Musetti and Lehecka. Study phase – with the 20-year-old from Mlada Boleslav who certainly knows fewer things than the blue but who practically does nothing wrong – and great balance up to the eighth game when Lorenzo paid dearly for the ball-break, the first of the match, which it cost him the break and the set, as the Czech in the next game secured the first set 6-3 at the first opportunity.

Interminable first game of the second set, which lasted a good 26 points, in which Lehecka missed four break points that could have closed the match. And instead the game was over, but not immediately because the Czech held his turn of service with the usual ease (1-1). But the backlash came a few minutes late with Lehecka who, suddenly dropped from the first serve, began to make one mistake after another: against a very enthusiastic Musetti the Czech of games did not win anymore and the Tuscan Next Gen he quickly equalized the set count (6-1) with a passer-by with a cross backhand, a specialty of the house.

Taking advantage of the third ball-break out of three offers by his opponent, Lorenzo da Carrara snatched the serve from the Czech even at the start of the decisive fraction and then confirmed the advantage (2-0). The points became more and more fought, Lehecka interrupted at 7 the positive streak of games won by Musetti (2-1), he scored the counter-break with an impregnable right along the line, after the blue had canceled the first ball-break with a splendid backhand down the line (2-2), and then he returned to the advantage as he did not happen to him from the first set (3-2). With a winning backhand attack Musetti canceled a very dangerous ball-break in the eighth game. In the twelfth, however, the break points became two (as many match points) and on the first Lorenzo missed the easiest of straight volleyballs, to the delight of his opponent. Pity.

Thanks to the points won with the quarterfinals in Rotterdam – the second for him in a “500” after those reached in Acapulco last year (where he then reached the semifinals) – the tennis player trained by coach Simone Tartarini should still equal the best ranking, n .57 ATP, scored on 13 September.