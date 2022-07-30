Friday ‘Nite: Fortnite Summer 2022 Concert Rumors Include Multiple Artists

Friday ‘Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the vast world of Fortnite, with a particular focus on the game’s plot, characters, and lore.

It’s almost August. By this time last year, the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour was pretty much already a known fact to the public thanks to leaks from one heck of a leaker. As of August 1, 2021, we have the full Rift Tour schedule direct from Epic Games. On similar schedules in years past, we’d also seen Travis Scott and Marshmello take the virtual stage in Epic’s burgeoning metaverse.

But if you’re expecting a Fortnite gig in the summer of 2022, as of now, nothing’s been confirmed — there’s not even a concrete leak yet, unlike last year’s show. Instead, we have several whispers and maybe an explanation as to why a concert, if it happens, will take place sometime later this year. To sum up the rumors surrounding artists such as Billie Eilish, Juice Wrld and Lady Gaga, here’s everything we know so far about a Fortnite Summer 2022 concert.

Advertising

Fortnite 2022 concert leaks and rumors

Everything we know about a Fortnite concert for this summer comes down to a wide variety of different leaks and rumors. They can’t really be discussed in one breath as they have different points of origin, so let’s break down the top three rumors one by one, in the order in which they appeared online.

Why it could be Lady Gaga

A Lady Gaga Fortnite concert is actually the oldest of the rumors, dating back to last spring when Epic vs. Apple’s legal battle was unfolding. In the discovery phase, viewers received a remarkable number of revelations from both sides of the trial. On the Epic side, we’ve learned a ton about Fortnite’s future plans, including the NBA crossover, LeBron James skin, as well as a few musical collaborations mentioned by name: Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Lady Gaga.

We’ve already seen Grande and Balvin enter the game as skins – and Grande, of course, got her magical Rift Tour, so it stands to reason that Gaga’s time is coming soon.

Why it might not be Lady Gaga

While Ariana Grande had a gig and an in-game skin, J Balvin didn’t have the same level of fanfare. An emote that plays one of his hits is cool, but that’s the extent of his crossover with Fortnite. We can then reasonably infer that Lady Gaga might also only get something like a skin, not a full concert event. Lady Gaga is also more of a millennial icon, whereas Fortnite primarily targets Gen Z.

Why it could be Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is probably the fan favorite — or at least the one most fans want. Younger than Gaga and totally loved by the right age group, Billie is also one of the biggest artists in the world right now and is a good fit for Epic’s search for artists at or above the level of those who love her. preceded. Donald Mustard, Epic CCO and frequent online teaser, too shared a photo from a Billie Eilish concert earlier this year. Mustard doesn’t tweet a lot of things that are not clues of some sort, so it’s worth noting.

Why it might not be Billie Eilish

To be fair, Mustard was taking his girls to Billie’s show, and he’s allowed to share a photo of the crowd. So maybe I read too much into things, but I don’t lose sight of that. Another reason to suspect Billie may not be the focus of this year’s concert: Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour was great fun, but Epic never shared attendance numbers the way it did with the 2020 Travis Scott Astronomical Show. Because companies are so often obsessed with relentless growth, Epic may have chosen to keep the Rift Tour totals private if they fall below Scott’s show.

If so, it could be because Ariana tends to be more of a female icon, not a male one, while the Fortnite community as a whole is made up of a lot more young boys and men, according to a Demographic Study. 2021. If Epic wants Fortnite’s next gig to return to breaking records, it could be looking to bring in another performer better suited to the game’s player base.

Why it might be Juice Wrld

The late rapper Juice Wrld was hugely popular before his untimely death in 2019, and an HBO documentary about the young artist put him on even more people’s radar. You wouldn’t expect Epic to produce an in-game concert with a deceased person, except the rapper’s manager retweeted the Season 3 launch trailer and has since talked about a possible collaboration more than once, including one time he suggested he’d be in trouble with Epic if he said anything more on the subject.

Given that the Fortnite concerts involve pre-recorded versions of songs, there’s no reason Juice Wrld’s absence should be a problem, as long as his heirs are still working on the deal.

Why it might not be Juice Wrld

Well, isn’t it obvious? Considering Juice Wrld is deceased, this may be a tricky sell for Epic. Does the loosey-goosey battle royale game known for its dancing bananas want to get into the complicated debate over the use of a dead person’s likeness? Epic may see the opportunity to be a trailblazer, but the company is in North Carolina, not Silicon Valley, so one has to wonder if it’s not the same brand of evangelists. technologies that we think about.

After mixed reviews of an elaborate stage projection of Tupac, often mistakenly called a hologram doing a show in 2012, is Epic ready to test its goodwill on a gig of a rapper who died far too young?

If not them, then who?

Fortnite often gets more leaks than Titanic, so it doesn’t seem likely that the real gig will still be a secret from Epic at the end of the summer, at least not if it takes place in August. But again, there’s no guarantee it’ll arrive in August – or at all. The summer schedule rolls out later this year, with the summer event starting several weeks later than it normally would.

Does this mean that a concert has also been postponed for a few weeks? It might, but given the relative calm surrounding the general idea of ​​a Fortnite summer concert in 2022, it’s perhaps very likely that there won’t be such a concert at all.

Still, if I were to assume a gig is happening but it’s none of the ones mentioned above, who else fits the bill? I have two guesses: The Weeknd or a K-pop group like BTS, both of which are already in the game via Icon Series emotes. They’re massive on a scale that rivals Fortnite’s past gigs – arguably either would raise the bar given their popularity.

For now, all we can do is wait, but if we still don’t know anything in a few days, I’m willing to jump on the bandwagon of thinking Fortnite artists rest their virtual voices this summer.