Having left Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean speed skater Hwang Dae-heon seemed excited by the “fried chicken pension” waiting for him at home.

Hwang, who won gold in the 1,500m and silver in the 5,000m relay, was given the promise of fried chicken for life by food tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, president of the BBQ franchise that was also the franchise. who led South Korea’s athletic mission at the Winter Olympics.

“The first thing I want to do is confirm that the fried chicken pension is real,” Hwang told reporters Thursday of his plan after returning home. “We work hard, so we will take a break before getting ready for the world championships.”

Yoon, who is also president of the South Korean Skaters Union, said in an Instagram post last week that he had happily offered fried chicken enthusiast Hwang lifetime supplies of BBQ chicken if he won gold in Beijing. .

“And he really came back with the gold,” Yoon wrote under a photo of him posing with Hwang after the 1,500m final.

It is currently unknown how BBQ hopes to supply Hwang or if the company intends to supply fried chicken to other South Korean medalists as well. BBQ officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

On Friday, South Korea added two gold, four silver and one bronze medals in Beijing, all in figure skating events. Yoon promised cash prizes of 100 million won ($83,600) for gold, 50 million won ($41,800) for silver, and 30 million won ($25,100) for bronze.

South Korea has long associated Olympic performances with national pride, with medalists receiving a monthly lifetime payment of 1 million won ($830) a month. Male athletes who win a medal are also exempt from the mandatory two-year military service for all able-bodied men.