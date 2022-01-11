Friedkin-Mou, split air – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Mindset, quality and investments. The ingredients requested by Mourinho they are nothing more than the ideal recipe for building a winning team, writes Francesco Balzani on I read. And when you take the Special One, you can’t expect anything else. Or at least you shouldn’t. The statements post fool in Roma-Juve of the Portuguese, on the other hand, make it clear that there is a clear split between the sustainable project of Friedkin and the most ambitious of Mou. In short, the Pandora’s box has now been opened. The result is a Roma with 8 points less than last year, with 9 defeats (never so bad since 1961) in 21 games and an emotional fragility to make your wrists tremble. A hybrid that leads the Portuguese to shoot an action film with comedy actors. “Good guys, but without personality”, reiterated the coach. A blow on the locker room, but also on Pinto and Friedkin’s desks. Patricio and Oliveira Mendes (Mou’s agent) brought them, Abraham came at the invitation of the Special One. For the rest of the investments made up to now by Friedkin are to be rejected: from Vina to Shomurodov passing through Reynolds and Kumbulla. Even those who were there before are not saved: Ibanez is disastrous, Cristante and Veretout were destroyed in 7 ‘, Pellegrini and Zaniolo in flashes. In short, Mourinho is calling for a revolution. He wants players who are ready, with character. There are enough young people. Most of the fans are on the side of the Portuguese but the climate is cold war. Now it is up to the Friedkins to decide whether to please the top manager they chose in May or to change course. Certainly Mou’s words did not please the upper floors of the management where the most absolute silence has been in force for a year now. The first reinforcement of experience is Sergio Oliveira which will disembark in Rome today. Closed the operation on loan for 1.5 million with the right of redemption on 13.5 for the 29-year-old from Porto. Calafiori goes to Cagliari on loan.