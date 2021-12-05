Friedkin’s angry gesture after the 3-0

For the first time we saw a gesture of annoyance of the Friedkin , while the Olympic invited the players to bring out the attributes . It was on 0-3 , i fans Interisti mocked the Rome with the olé, and the first half wasn’t even over. But in the logic of “time”, a magic word used and repeated by Mourinho And Tiago Pinto , even these blows can serve as an experience. It is precisely the general manager, at the end of the game, who presents himself in front of the microphones to express the position of the company and the property: «Seven defeats in the league are a lot, I don’t deny it. None of us expected them, because we always work to win games. But it is precisely in times of difficulty that ideas must be strong. It’s easy to say good things when the results reward you. I trust Mourinho 100 percent and trust our strategy 100 percent. I am sure that at the end of the season we will achieve our goals “. […]

Roma on the market is looking for reinforcements

[…] In January, the Friedkins will try to reinforce the squad which is not competitive enough for the coach. Tiago Pinto, who had given himself a very high rating for the summer transfer market, confirms: «We will improve the team following our sustainability line. We have already done this in July and August. But it is also important to improve the players who are already part of the team. Now it is easy to say that we miss everything. But I’m not the type to think about revolutions when you lose. I take my responsibilities and I know my words today may sound silly. After all, it is logical that we need to improve. Yet I am convinced that we are on the right path, we will go forward ».

