Friedrich Merz is the new leader of the German CDU

Friedrich Merz was elected president of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main political force in Germany and the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel until the federal elections last September 26. Merz is 66 years old and has received almost 95 percent of the votes at the party congress, organized in virtual form due to the coronavirus pandemic. He takes the place of Armin Laschet, who became leader of the CDU just a year ago: he had announced his resignation after the disappointing result in the elections in which he was a candidate as chancellor and successor of Merkel. By December, Merz had already won the most votes in a consultation aimed at the party base.

Merz is originally from North Rhine-Westphalia and has been a member of the CDU for decades. He had a long-standing political career, as an MEP and later as party leader in the Bundestag, the German Parliament. Compared to Merkel, more moderate, Merz has always supported strong policies aspiring to move the CDU more to the right, even if she has nevertheless maintained numerous openings on issues related to the rights of homosexual couples, including those for adoption.

In the long years of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship, Merz had repeatedly shown a certain impatience with some of the party leader’s policies. Around 2010, increasingly difficult relationships had pushed Merz to abandon politics and to work as a consultant for some large companies.

The absence did not last long, however: Merz returned to politics five years ago, when Germany was facing the migrant crisis, recording a worrying growth in the popularity of some xenophobic and far-right parties. In two congresses between 2018 and 2021 he ran for the leadership of the party, coming out defeated in both cases.

After the victory of the center-left candidate Olaf Scholz and the resignation of Laschet, Merz had finally found the right opportunity to run again for the presidency of the CDU.

In his speech after the election, Merz said he did not want to push the party to the right, as many of his critics have long argued, but simply that he wanted to take clearer and more distinguishable positions on essential issues. He recalled that it could be a long time before the CDU can return to express its own head of government and that for this reason the party will have to remain united, avoiding divisions that could benefit the other parties and Scholz, accused of not having effectively addressed the issues of inflation and military threats from Russia.