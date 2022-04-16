Friend codes for Pokémon GO that work as of April 2022

We bring again an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO and how to make friends in the game.

In the text that we leave you below, you have all the updated information about the friend codes for this month, very useful for legendary Pokémon raids, research tasks, exchanges and more. Here it is:

List of friend codes that work in Pokémon GO

From Dexerto, they offer us these codes:

6371-6539-9785

6970-7305-0959

2108-6450-1938

1707-4001-5282

7005-7870-0133

4136-4256-7808

6644-6263-2844

You can also check the dedicated subreddit r/PokemonGoFriends or r/PokemonGoRaids

Where to find your own friend code

Open the Pokemon GO app. Press your trainer’s face in the bottom left corner. Navigate to the ‘Friends’ tab at the top of the screen. Tap the ‘Add Friend’ button. Your trainer code (or friend code) should be here. There you can ‘copy my coach code’ to paste it elsewhere or press ‘share my coach code ‘ to share it directly via text message or through various applications, as well as in QR Code format

How to add friends

Finally, it should be noted that in the Friends tab you can also add friends clicking on ‘Add friend’ and entering the friend code there. Then send the request and wait for the friend to accept it. QR codes can also be used.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments!

