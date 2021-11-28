Friend of a courier steals the Playstation 5 to be delivered and sells them for 22 thousand euros – Corriere.it

Tech

Friend of a courier steals the Playstation 5 to be delivered and sells them for 22 thousand euros

from Technology Drafting

The suspect confirmed and added that he had spent everything on horse racing

Tokyo police arrested a man for reselling around two hundred Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and video games that were ready to be delivered to their rightful owners. A grim story if you think that the PlayStation 5 the object of desire for the second consecutive Christmas and for the second time it suffers from a shortage that seems unsolvable due to the chip crisis.

The story has some features that are reminiscent Squid Game
. As reported by Sankei News, the suspect, a Japanese unemployed, he had received the shipment from an acquaintance who worked for a delivery company. Instead of storing the cargo, he decided to sell more than half of the consoles to game stores in Akihabara, the Tokyo area known for the not always legal trading of technological products.

After selling the booty for around 22,000 euros (out of a value of 45,000), the man slept in several internet cafes before being arrested. In fact, in Japan these places have private rooms where to sleep, showers and vending machines for food and drinks and there are those who end up living there. A common destiny for the mushoku, the unemployed, but there is more. I ran away with the cargo because I was having money problems, the man said after admitting the theft, I’ve wagered most of my money on horse racing. Just like the protagonist of the famous South Korean series.

