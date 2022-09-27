Entertainment

Friendly: Messi sick and uncertain against Jamaica!

According to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi will not be able to continue in a friendly with Argentina against Jamaica, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday since he slowed down the pace in training yesterday and exhibited symptoms of an influenza virus.

In this regard, the Pulga could miss this last friendly match of the Albiceleste before the World Cup in Qatar (November 20-December 18). In the event of a package, his replacement will be Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez (22) for coach Lionel Scaloni.




