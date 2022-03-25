Friendly summary Chivas vs Pumas (1-1). goals

With two teams full of youngsters, both Chivas What Cougars they gave a draw 1-1 in a friendly duel that they played this Wednesday in Fresno, Calif. to take advantage of the official inactivity due to the FIFA date.

At Chukchansi Parkwhich registered a full with more than 12 thousand attendees, the alternate team of the University Club managed to tie the Guadalajara, in a night full of young people. Pumas played without their starters since on Saturday they have a pending duel from Matchday 9 against Mazatlán FC at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Without Jose Juan Macias Due to having a special permit, Guadalajara played the first of its two friendlies in Californian territory, since on Saturday he will do the same against León in San José.

Chivas came out with a picture full of homegrown: Raul Gudino; Jesús Sánchez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco and Carlos Cisneros; Eduardo Torres, Gilberto García and César Huerta; Cristian Calderón, Ángel Zaldívar and Paolo Yrizar.

Thus, Chivas began attacking and at minute 3, García made a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Julio González.

It was at 21′ when the scoring opened. Zaldívar put a filtered ball to Chicote Calderón, who controlled and shot to make it 1-0. Yrizar made a shot at 36′, which went through one side, but once again the team from Guadalajara put the university goal in danger.

Gradually the Pumas settled in better, the changes helped and the university students had a good time when at 51′, Emmanuel Montejano made a shot that Gudiño diverted and hit the crossbar. Washington Corozo He made a shot over the 57 ‘in another Pumas.

Chivas responded until 67′ when Chicote Calderón headed wide.

Santiago Wheats faith was had at 70 ‘and his shot went to one side. In the final part, Omar Islands He sent a warning at 83′ and a minute later he equalized with a cross shot to make it 1-1. By the way, Chivas lost an advantage again and Pumas recovered in the last minutes. A custom of both teams.