Friendly: without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United corrects Liverpool (4-0)

In their first game of the preseason on Tuesday, Manchester United crushed Liverpool 4-0. New coach Erik Ten Hag makes a perfect start at the helm of the Reds Devils.

Erik Ten Hag’s adventure on the Manchester United bench began this Tuesday in a friendly against Liverpool. A match that was far from trivial, since during the previous season, the Reds Devils were humiliated in the Premier League by the men of Jürgen Klopp (0-5, 0-4). But this time, the Mancunians took their revenge in a way by winning with the score of 4-0.

Manchester United quickly opened the scoring in this meeting through Jadon Sancho. Taking advantage of a cross from the right that was poorly cleared by Isaac Mabaya, the England international deceived Allison with a cross shot (1-0, 12th). After this goal, the Mancunians will suffer the assaults of Mohamed Salah’s teammates, without giving in. The Reds Devils will even make the break thanks to Fred in the 30th. Following a breakthrough by Marcus Rashford in the axis poorly cleared by the defense, the Brazilian placed a perfect lobe at the opposing goalkeeper, a little advanced.

In the process, Anthony Martial scored a third goal to bring the score to 3-0 at the break. Upon returning from the locker room, Erik Ten Hag made 11 changes, which will destabilize the team a little. But Man United did not concede goals during this second act. Better still, the young Facundo Pellistri allowed the Mancunians to increase the score to 4-0.

The score will no longer move, to the delight of Erik Ten Hag, who still remains measured after this victory. ” Believe me, I saw a lot of mistakes in this match, and it will take time to settle the sights. It’s still satisfying, we showed desire and movement up front. We have good players, we have potential. But we should not overestimate this result“, explained the Dutch technician at the end of the match.

