Friendly: without Ronaldo, Manchester United collapses against Atletico Madrid￼

Deprived of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still pushing to leave the club this summer, Manchester United lost to Atletico Madrid (0-1) this Saturday in a friendly.

Another defeat for Manchester United in their summer tour. Receiving Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway this Saturday in a friendly match, the Reds Devis lost 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Joao Felix late in the game.

Deprived of their striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not played a single game since the start of the offseason, engaged in a standoff with his leaders to leave the club this summer, the Mancunians cracked in the last moments.

Indeed, while we were heading towards a clean score in this meeting despite the slight domination of the English, Joao Felix, who entered during the game, allowed the Colchoneros to win (1-0, 87th). A scathing setback for Erik Ten Hag’s men who even finished the match at ten after Fred was sent off in stoppage time.

Manchester United therefore bows and continues a new defeat in its campaign. The Reds Devils will play their last friendly against Spain’s Rayo Vallecano this Sunday at Old Trafford. A last round for the Mancunians where Cristiano Ronaldo will be present this time, as the Portuguese announced on his social networks “Sunday, the King plays”.

