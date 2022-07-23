‘Friends’: 12 hidden winks that you missed in the most famous ‘sitcom’ in history

Almost 20 years have passed since its outcome, but comedy will never go out of style. Did you notice these details?

Have you ever wondered what the six colored dots interspersed between the letters of the logo of friends? Have you noticed that in Joey and Chandler’s house there are two microwaves? Do you know how the series team celebrated Courteney Cox’s wedding? The hit sitcom aired for 10 seasons between the mid-90s and early 2000s It is a real mine of details and winks that perhaps went unnoticed at the time but that, over time, many fans who have seen it ad nauseam have not stopped collecting. Below you can discover a good collection of hidden details that, in addition to making you smile, will make you remember why friends It was such a special series. Many of them respond to funny anecdotes that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer surely experienced behind the scenes, while others are clever winks from a brilliant team of writers who did not miss the opportunity. to leave a small surprise that could later be seen on the screen. Enjoy them!

The names of characters

NBC

Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey and Phoebe are names that we can’t associate with a series other than Friends, so you’ll still be in a real piece if we tell you that they were borrowed from another series. Specifically from the famous and long-running American daily series All my childre, created in the early 70s and which has more than 10,000 episodes. Among his characters, Joey Martin, Ross Chandler and even Janet Green. Do they sound like you?

Intruders!

NBC

At the beginning of the first episode of Friends season 3 and the only time in the entire series, Central Perk’s iconic orange sofa is already occupied when the protagonists arrive at their favorite coffee shop. You remember the detail for sure, but did you know that the people who are in your place are the writers of the series?

Central Perk

NBC

The name of the famous Central Perk, the favorite coffee shop of the protagonists, hides an ingenious play on words in reference to the popular park in New York Central Park. In English, the verb “to perk” (short for “to percolate”) means “to prepare the coffee.”

Where have I seen that house?

NBC

In the final season of Friends, when Chandler and Monica look to buy a house to start a family, the beautiful mansion they visit isn’t just any old one. There’s a good chance you already know her, since she’s Kevin MacCallister’s in Home Alone.

Reserved

NBC/Allocine

How do Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, and Joey manage to sit on the same couch every time they’re at Central Perk, their favorite coffee shop? Simply because that place is reserved for them, as indicated by a small sign placed discreetly on the table, in certain episodes.

Arquette

NBC/Allocine

Everything was good vibes behind the scenes during the time that Friends was made, and a good proof of it is this sweet little detail to celebrate Courteney Cox’s marriage to fellow actor David Arquette, just before season 6. Maybe you may not have noticed because it was only in one episode, but all the actors, producers and technicians who appear in the credits of the series with an “Arquette” after their usual last name

Anastassakis

NBC/Allocine

The final episode of season 7, in which Monica and Chandler get married, contains a small nod to Jennifer Aniston’s Greek origins and, in particular, to her father’s last name, Anastassakis. Indeed, when Rachel urgently searches for a new priest, she comes across another marriage between two Orthodox families: Papasifakis and… Anastassakis.

Marcel House

NBC/Allocine

Simple coincidence or a little internal wink? In season 2 episode 13, where Ross is supposed to spend the night with his monkey Marcel but ends up having dinner with Chandler, Joey and their girlfriends, the restaurant they go to is called precisely… “Chez Marcel “.

Thanks for all your stuff!

NBC/Allocine

Whenever you see a scene that takes place at Chandler and Joey’s house, a quick look at the magic board hanging right next to the front door is a must. But did you notice that in season 4 episode 2, when the two roommates were just robbed, the thief took it upon himself to leave them a note before leaving? “Thank you for all your stuff!”

two microwaves

NBC/Allocine

At Chandler and Joey’s house there are no arguments when it comes time to heat up the food. As you can see by looking around their apartment, the friends made sure to avoid any waiting time by installing a microwave for each of them.

a haunting statue

NBC/Allocine

It’s probably the scariest hidden detail in the entire series, but in season 4 episode 18 where Rachel meets Joshua’s parents, the bust right behind her makes for the weirdest effect. For a few seconds the statue’s eyes light up with a mysterious red glow, something for which, to date, there is no explanation or justification.