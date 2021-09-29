Friends 20, Arisa asks Aka7even to dance Katy Perry. He furious: “Do I have to perform at the circus?”

The Evening of “Friends of Maria De Filippi”Almost reaches the halfway point and at each episode there are two eliminations that make the tension skyrocket among the students remaining in the race. That’s what happened to singer Aka7even who was infuriated by a challenge proposal of Arisa. The latter wants her singer Raffaele and Aka7even of the Pettinelli-Peparini team to sing Katy Perry’s song “Never Really Over” choreographed by the artistic director of the program Stéphane Jarny. “I think Aka7even would also like to experiment a guided performance that is not strategic only in the choice of the piece but also in the choreography ”, Arisa explained in a video message.

If Raffaele all in all collected, the reaction of his colleague and friend was not the same. “I’ve never danced on stage, now I have to do a choreography – said Aka7even furiously – but what are we kidding? Do I have to be evaluated on the choreography? So tomorrow I’ll put Sangiovanni to play the piano. This is a gauntlet for the circus! Do I have to perform at the circus or at Amici di Maria De Filippi? It’s a time when I have a hard time performing still and you put on a piece where I saw dancing from start to finish. Now let’s get all the singers to dance thanks to Arisa! ”. Immediately after Anna Pettinelli she intervened to console her pupil: “Let’s see what the choreography is like. And if Arisa wants the tamers, the fire, the lions and Beyoncé’s ballet, since you and Raffaele are not Beyoncé, sticks to cabbage and this gauntlet we do not take. But get out of your head that you don’t know how to move! ”. Saturday will understand if the two singers will perform the choreography inspired by the song by Katy Perry.