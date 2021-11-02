Friends actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

He died at the age of 59 James Michael Tyler, the popular Gunther from the television series Friends. The actor passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer, which he had been diagnosed with in 2018 and had been treated for years. As reported by the Cnn, Tayler passed away in his Los Angeles mansion on the night between Saturday and Sunday, surrounded by his family.

To fans of Friends it didn’t take a news agency to figure out that actor James Michael Tyler was gone. His colleagues from the famous cult TV series of the 90s greeted him, one after another, with long and painful messages of condolence that appeared on social networks a few hours after his death. By Jennifer Aniston a Courtney Cox And David Schwimmer, the protagonists of the most beloved sitcom of all time have said goodbye to Gunther, the manager of the New York café Central Perk, in love with Rachel and not reciprocated.

“ Genuinely kind and sweet “said about him Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the creators of Friends, who understood that actor full of talent he was to become a central character along with the six friends around whom the show revolved. A life, that of Tyler, dedicated to acting and to the most successful American television series with participation in “Sabrina – Bewitched “,” Scrubs “and” Shadows from the past“.

James Michael Tyler had publicly announced that he had a cancer at the fourth stage last June. The actor had confessed it during the guest a Today Show on the NBC and had explained that he had been fighting the disease since 2018, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 56 during a routine visit. The cancer had slowly immobilized him – spreading to the bones and preventing him from walking – forcing him into a wheelchair. So it was shown on June 21 in the last social post, in which he announced that he had completed the second cycle of chemotherapy. Precisely because of the illness the artist had had to give up taking part in the filming of the reunion of Friends alongside Aniston and Cox.