Friends, Agata Reale after the fight against leukemia shows itself like this: fans in alarm, what is happening

Do you remember Agata Reale, a dancer originally from Catania who made herself known during the sixth edition of Friends? Today she has changed a lot and she still seems to be fighting for health problems, really important, which worry – and not a little – her fans, so numerous and affectionate.

What life is the dancer leading today Royal Agateparticipant in the distant 2006 edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi? And how are you today? His health conditions. Meanwhile, a new Social snapshot suggests that “things” are not going so well yet …

Agata Reale still fondly remembers today Friends: it owes everything to talent

Impossible not to remember Royal Agatethe ballerina student of dance in the school of Friends back in 2006 and that he often discussed with the coach Alessandra Celentano because of his “instep” which his teacher did not really like!

Since then – undoubtedly – several years have passed and the former pupil has changed a lothaving also had to face a hard disease which he also talked about in quite recent times, causing concern – and not a little – his fans, many of them from the first, very early hour.

Today again Agate is very grateful to the experience made to the father of all talents and in an interview with Diva and Donna revealed that: “Thanks to Friends I strengthened my character and all that I am today, also artistically, I owe to that experience “.

After the success and the marriage, comes the dramatic discovery: the disease that changed her life

That adventure lived many years ago now, precisely at the sixth edition of the talent of Maria De Filippi, has formed both her professionalism as an advanced dancer and her personality, at first shy and a little insecure. Thanks to the school of Friends then the woman has continued to work in the entertainment worldreaching many artistic and personal goals that made her very happy and proud.

Today she is thirty-five, married to the actor Carmelo De Luca and the two have given birth to a beautiful little girl who is the light of their eyes.

“I continued to work and study to expand my art as much as possible. Today I am a presenter and teacher and a month ago I also received a beautiful award, Universum Woman and Ambassador of Peace “, Agata told the editorial staff of Diva and Donna.

Unfortunately – however – as for everyone, it was not always “all roses and flowers” for her. In fact, shortly after the wedding, in August 2019, the dancer found out have a serious illness.

Today yet another health problem for her: with a click she alarms the fans

It is specifically one acute promyelocytic leukemia. The disease also hit her right during the Coronavirus pandemic and – unfortunately – still not extinct, forcing her to loneliness in which to experience her pain.

But the woman, being particularly strong in temperament and character, never, ever gave up showing incredible strength. She then seemed to have recoveredhaving also restarted a work at a brisk pace in running a program which, moreover, seemed to promise very well, but now a new story published on Instagram seems to have alarmed the fans again!

In fact, it shows ihis arm with a drip and the caption is not at all encouraging! What exactly happened? We just have to send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the good, beautiful and very courageous artist.