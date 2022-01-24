Friends, all 12 Academy Award-winning actors appeared as guest stars

With ten seasons and 236 episodes behind it, Friends was one of the sitcoms that screened us from the 1990s to the early 2000s. There are many guest stars who appeared in the numerous episodes lasting 22 minutes, but twelve of them among actors and actresses had or would have obtained the most coveted statuette . Here are the Oscars.

Some time ago, after the terrible news of the death of James Michael Tyler, we wanted to pay homage to him with a Top 5 best scenes of Gunther in Friends, which was also followed by a similar ranking with the most hilarious scenes of Joey in Friends. Today we will focus on a very different recap, that of the winners of theAcademy Awards.

Fisher Stevens (1×13): Atypical Academy Award – for the production of the Best Documentary 2008 with The Cove – here he plays Phoebe’s new boyfriend, Roger, a psychoanalyst who will soon be hated by the whole group.

Helen Hunt (1×16): Oscar winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role, paired with Jack Nicholson, for Something is changed in 1998, Hunt played Jamie Buchman on the show Fallen In Love. Here we find it in a crossover between the two NBC series.

George Clooney (1×17): Winner of the Academy Award for two distinct roles, Best Supporting Actor 2005 for Syriana and Best Film 2012 for Argon, which produced. Along with his cameo as a hospital doctor is Noah Wyle, a clear reference to the ER series – Doctors on the front line.

Julia Roberts (2×12-13): Best Leading Actress for Erin Brockovich in 2001, convinced by then-flame Matthew Perry to play Susie Moss, Chandler’s old school friend whom he teased. She will have her revenge when he hopes for a flirt.

Robin Williams (3×24): Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Good Will Hunting, appears in Central Perk as Tomas alongside Billy Crystal, over whose shoulder he is crying after learning of his wife’s betrayal. Surprise: she’s cheating on him with Crystal.

Charlton Heston (4×14): Best Actor 1960 for the blockbuster Ben-Hur, here he plays himself as one of Joey’s acting idols. Too bad that Tribbiani, woke up too late, runs to the set without a shower and if he does it in Heston’s dressing room, then discovered.

Reese Witherspoon (6×13): Best Actress in 2006 for the biopic Walk the Line on Johnny Cash, here she plays Rachel’s sister Jill Green in several successive episodes. They’ll get to the fight when she tries Ross.

Susan Sarandon (7×15): Oscar winner before her appearance, as Best Actress 1995 for Dead Man Walking. Here she plays Cecilia Monroe, who plays Jessica Lockhart, who will absorb Joey Tribbiani’s brain. Better put: in a series he is working on, Joey is in a coma, but will only wake up for his brain to be transplanted into the actress’s body. He, of course, very happy.

Gary Oldman (7×23-24): Formidable Best Actor for The darkest hour in 2018, Oldman plays Rirchard Crosby, a great dramatic actor who, however, has a habit of spitting in the faces of co-stars and showing up drunk. Joey will have to close the takes to get to Monica and Chandler’s wedding in time.

Sean Penn (8×6): Two Academy Awards for Best Actor for him: Mystic River in 2003 and Milk in 2008. Here he plays Eric, Phoebe’s dream boyfriend who is engaged to his twin sister Ursula. Thanks to a plan, Phoebe will reveal her sister’s misdeeds in order to be with Eric. Too bad it’s the same as the girl who broke his heart.

Brad Pitt (8×9): Perhaps the most famous cameo of Friends, similar to that of Julia Roberts except that at the time he and Aniston were really married (just for a little while). Oddly, his Will Colbert character hates Rachel. Like longtime friend and colleague Clooney, he won a Best Leading Actor in 2020 for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, but also one for Best Picture in 2012 for producing 12 years a slave.

Jim Rash (10×17-18): Best Screenwriter for the non-original adaptation of Bitter Paradise in 2012, he appears in the role of the nervous passenger who, on the plane that is supposed to take Rachel away from Ross in the series finale, overhears the conversation where Phoebe tells her to get off due to technical problems.

Did you notice them all? Tell us in the comments!