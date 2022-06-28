Friends and colleagues of Miguel Cedeño share messages on their social networks for his death | People | Entertainment

I had high hopes and dreams. The happiness of returning to the screen was one of the goals achieved, she wanted to grow old on television and have a career similar to that achieved by the Chilean Don Francisco. His friends and program partners From mouth to mouth, of CT Television, were the ones who most celebrated his return to the studio. Today that space loses one of its founding hosts.

The Ecuadorian journalist Miguel Cedeno, who was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer and had already finished his chemotherapy in May, died early this Tuesday, June 28, in Guayaquil.

The news of his death was shared on social networks, platforms where messages of condolences for his relatives and anecdotes of those who shared his life, work and different moments with the communicator were viralized.

“Who would have thought, my fat man, that today your friends were with you until this hour, you got ahead of me on the journey that we will all undertake one day 🤍 you fought it with your heart, you approached God through our Virgin of heaven who allowed you to see her sweetness You had and reflected peace on your face, you were a light for many people in your process, God really fulfilled his purpose with you and today you enjoy from heaven, because you were called by him… Writing this at 5:40 am is not easy at all , but I keep the jokes, with the anecdotes, with the calls, with the jokes in the studio, with your contagious laugh”, published Emilio Pinoargote, in his profile, for the death of his friend and partner.

Tahiz Panus, director of the Reina de Guayaquil contest, posted on her Instagram a photo of both in which she expressed her astonishment at their departure. “I can’t believe it, we spoke recently and he told me that he would soon be at all my events and he would torment me because he was not going to take off, how someone with such a desire to live, full of joy, a good human being goes so fast. It hurts a lot my chubby I was always proud to be your friend, I met you when you started still far from TV what you dreamed of so much, and without ceasing to be you you achieved it!! “, Ella reads herself in her message.

actress and singer Maria Fernanda Perez joined the messages of condolence. “I’ve been thinking for an hour and I think I can hardly assimilate this news. Why ? It is the question that we will never understand, but surely God wanted you by his side. You leave great memories in everyone who knew you. Thank you for always being an unconditional friend, ”reads his post.

“Thank you for being at every stage of my life, you saw me be happy and you will always be my Father on TV, as you always told me, I love you, you are a being of light and you will shine up there, my Gordo, to whom I will send the photo of the cat in boots that you didn’t like it,” he posted. Alexandra Suka Sanchez On Instagram.

Sportswoman and television presenter Maria Theresa Guerrero he remembered Cedeño with a photo together. “The fat one and the skinny one, as you always told me. Keep smiling from heaven friend… I will miss you my fat man,” she wrote.

“There are many things that are usually said when a person is no longer in this life, I just want to say that I met a great human being with mistakes, with flaws like everyone else, a man passionate about his mother, his sister, his brother, passionate about his work, about becoming what he wanted to be,” the actor and presenter said on his network. Richard Barker.

the television presenter Yuly Mayocchi published a video of an interview that Cedeño did to him during the pandemic. “This is how I will always remember you my dear Miguelito Cedeño ❤ I will always carry you in my heart with that immense smile, with that giant joy! ….I love you forever and ever….. rest in peace my dear friend ……A big hug and a lot of Strength for your mommy….. and for you a thousand kisses to heaven. ….fly high my little cherry”, posted the artist.

the journalist Priscilla Tomala, who was also a friend and companion of Cedeño, uploaded a video to her networks in which she appeared together with “la cerecita”, as the presenter was also known. “I will never forget when we sang our favorite song out loud, when we had those endless conversations and our crazy things since I had the pleasure of meeting you and the best gift you gave me in life, your friendship, your love, your advice, our laughter and tears. ”, says the legend that accompanies the clip.

“Passionate about his work like nobody else, happy, smiling, a good colleague, but what terrible news. Fly high Miguelito” he wrote Jorge Heredia, of the House to House program.

Another screen talent who wrote a heartfelt message for his digital community was Domenica Mena. “Boy… we started together on TV, he with the misses and I as a Gamatv reporter… so many memories come to mind today… we admired each other and shared those dreams that we hoped to realize one day… not everything the world can leave satisfied with this world, achieving them”, he mentions in his dedication. (YO)

TV presenter and fashion influencer Fiorella Solines he shared on his profile: “we were partners, colleagues, and above all friends… I keep your contagious joy, your perseverance and tenderness as a child, the one that perhaps not everyone knew! Thank you for your friendship and your fight… Rest in peace “naño”.

The hostess and presenter of the morning In Contact (Ecuavisa), Gaby Diaz, He remembered Cedeño with a photograph in his previous television house. “Dear friend: I keep this memory that you brought to my present a couple of weeks ago. I keep your love for my family and those beautiful conversations. You were a star that illuminated everyone around you. You were that partner who was always aware of others. I know you are with that smile enjoying your long-awaited paradise! We are going to miss you!”; he wrote he.

Luis Anthony Ruiz, presenter of Teleamazonas and cancer survivor, mentioned in his network: “Since the last time we spoke, I realized that you were no longer of this world, and now I know that in you it is true that God claims what is his when he is at his best. . I’m pretty sure now you’re at “your party” up there… Enjoy it! (YO)