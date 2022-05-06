‘Friends’ arrives in Madrid! The mythical Central Perk will be in Warner Park this May

yesand there is one Serie that twenty years after its end continues to accumulate hundreds of thousands of fans in the world that without a doubt friends. The sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc or David Schwimmer is iconic in every way, although there is something that sets it apart and makes us remember it instantly is its legendary Central Perk coffee shop.

A location in which a large part of the sequences of the ten seasons of the series were shot and to the delight of all the fans of the show, they will be able to visit from this month at Parque Warner in Madrid.

How do you read it? On the occasion of twenty theme park anniversarywhich opened on April 16, 2002, the leaders have decided to celebrate and reward attendees with several surprises, including a replica of Central Perk.

What does the Central Perk of Parque Warner include?

Although there is still no set date for the launch of this recreation, the organization of the amusement park has reported that You can enjoy this ‘Friends’ space throughout the month of May.

In it, attendees will be able, not only take a photo on the historic orange sofa of the cafeteria with family or friends, but also buy exclusive products from the series, such as mugs, mats, key rings, posters, etc.

That yes, the one of friendsit will not be the only surprise of the Warner Park that we will meet on this 20th anniversary. We can also see new characters from the movie ‘Matrix’, from ‘The Wizard of Oz’, from ‘The Gremlins’‘, in addition to being able to see a mural dedicated to Tweety, created by the artist Nicolás Romero.