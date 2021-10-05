Friends: Courteney Cox serves real Central Perk customers (video)

Courteney Cox is working on a new project in the same Studios in which she starred in Friends: here is a video where she is seen served at the tables of Central Perk.

Courteney Cox in this period he is grappling with work on the set of Shining Vale, a Starz comedy that is in production in the Warner Bros Studios, in the same area where it was filmed Friends, and therefore Monica’s former interpreter took the opportunity to go to the Central Perk, serving customers directly at the table or on the sofa.

CLICKING HERE you will find the video in which Courteney Cox is seen serving at Central Perk, proposing something suggestive for all Friends fans.

We recall that a few months ago a Friends reunion was held that made the joy of all the nostalgics of the famous sitcom. Friends fans were, apparently, on average very satisfied with the outcome of the awaited reunion of the cast of the series, which aired in the States on May 27 on HBO Max and arrived, at the same time, in our country via Sky.

Far from simply being a new episode with the characters “twenty years later”, the special directed by Ben Winston was in fact, a television special in which Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) e David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original set of the series, the legendary Stage 24 of Burbank, to revive the glories of the saga together with extraordinary guests. Among these, in strict alphabetical order, we have David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. All directed by Ben Winston.



