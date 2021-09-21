“Friends,” David Schwimmer really had a crush on Jennifer Aniston

Twenty-seven years after the debut of Friends, the truth finally emerged. “I had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston“, He admitted David Schwimmer during the reunion, broadcast on Thursday. “At some point, we were both cooked about each other. But it was a passing thing. One of us has always been in a relationship, and we’ve never crossed that line. We have always had the utmost respect for the affections of the other », continued the historic interpreter of Ross, whose words were followed by those of his beloved Rachel.

That is, her marriage to Brad Pitt.

“I remember saying to David once: ‘It would be a real shame if our first kiss happened on national television.’ And, with extreme punctuality, the first time we kissed was inside that famous café. We were able to channel the love and adoration we felt for each other in Ross and Rachel», Admitted Aniston, who in the breaks from filming let David Schwimmer« cuddle her on the sofa ». “I don’t know how the others could not have noticed these feelings of ours,” said the actor, while Courtney Cox breathed a sigh of relief at the idea that there was never any real physical contact between the two. “If it didn’t work out, the show wouldn’t have been as great.”

