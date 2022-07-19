Friend’s Day: 5 films available on platforms to celebrate it – The Urban Planet | UPR

Green Book (available on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max)

A (true) story from 60 years ago. Peter Farrellythis time without his brother, Bobby (you know, the duo responsible for “Dumb and Dumber”, “Crazy About Mary” and “Irene, me and my other self”among others), directed this film winner of three Oscars (including Best Film) that recounts the adventures of Tony Vallelonga as Viggo Mortensen Y Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during a trip to the south of the USA.

Shirley, a renowned African-American jazz pianistembarks on a tour with his trio and needs a driver and bodyguard who can deal with any inconvenience: it’s 1962 and the journey will cross deeply racist territory. A feeling that is not foreign to it Valelonga, the son of Calabrian parents and a real “heavy” who rubs shoulders with mobsters and takes the job because he needs money. His lack of delicacy collides with the sophistication and good taste of Donbut that mistrust will be transformed into friendship as the road progressesand, with it, mutual knowledge.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (available on Netflix)

Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth are inseparable. The first is an actor who knew how to star in his own series and today he is tired of being a “special guest”. booth, in addition to the star’s historical double, today in decline, is his friend and something like an off-road secretary. We are in 1969 and many things experience a change in Hollywoodthat geography covered in stardust that, without suspecting it, is about to experience one of its most tragic moments: the brutal murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of the Mason Clan.

In that context, Quentin Tarantino builds an (another) great moviewhere it again subverts (as in “Inglorious Bastards”) the historical truth for a much more cinematic, less mundane one and according to a title that unequivocally refers to the concept of fable. The incorruptible friendship between Rick and Cliff is the binder, the mortar where he models it.. The performances of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (winner of an Oscar for the role) further enlarge a film worthy of the career of one of the most important filmmakers of our time.

Luca (available on Disney+)

Luca is a 12 year old sea monster to whom his parents have never revealed a juicy secret: once out of the water, he can take the form of an ordinary child. he trusts it Alberto, another creature of the same condition whom she meets by chance and is used to this metamorphosis. The boy, two years older than her, takes advantage of it by living the life of a solitary human being in portorossothe maritime city of Italy whose shores the protagonist is forbidden to approach.

When the parents of Luca they find out that their son did not obey and rose to the surface, they try to confine him. But the boy escapes with Albertowho has the dream of getting away from the place aboard a scooter to live your dream of freedom. film of pixar finally, “Luca” is a fable about friendship and acceptance of the different, wrapped in a coming of age that includes jealousy between friends, the entry of a third in discord (the impulsive and tender Giulia) and the idea that —remember “Ratatouille”? — dreams can be fulfilled, even coming from the most humble and unexpected origin.

Mean Girls (Available on HBO Max)

High school friends and girlfriends. It could be said that it is a whole subgenre film which this 2004 film (the years do not seem to have passed) honors from a rather perverse and raw point of view, despite being involved in a student comedy. the newcomer cady (Lindsay Lohannever better than here) arrives at a public school, coming from Africawhere she received no formal education, and intends to fit into the most popular girl group led by regina (pride Rachel McAdams).

But that weak educational support is transferred to the emotional and cady make one mistake after another, thus rehearsing the film a very interesting approach to the adolescent world and its ways of exercising friendshiphalfway between full fidelity and intermittent betrayal. Merit of the brilliant script by Tina Fey and a cast in a state of gracewho signed a film that marked a generation of actors (they also shine Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lizzy Kaplan), many of them with excellent subsequent careers.

Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar (Available on HBO Max)

Kristen Wieg is one of the best comediennes of her generation, and her creative union with Annie Mumolo the great was born “Ladies in war” (2011). Together they made this comedy where they embody two inseparable friends who lose their job in a department store, and a little to clear their heads and another to recover their youthful airs, they decide to go on vacation to the fictional Sea viewin Florida.

Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) they are two characters with tall, fluffy hair, a little naive, a bit gossipy, who look at everything as if discovering it for the first time. There is a subplot that includes a villain style Bond (the own wig), who hatches a plan together with his lover (jamie dornan) to take revenge for humiliations suffered in adolescence, and that works perfectly as a cog in a larger machinery, focused on the relationship of these (anti)heroines. as you wrote Rachel Syme in The New Yorker, Barb and Star “are caricatures so finely drawn that they couldn’t be anyone but themselves.” And the movie that contains them is hilarious.