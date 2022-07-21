Friend’s Day: These are the strongest friendships in the show | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

Learn about the relationships between friends that have best survived the passage of time.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

This July 20 is celebrated the Day of the Frienda festivity that, although it is not yet very popular in terms of celebration, must be one of the most important days to share with the people who make up the most important close circle of beings to trust and count on both in good times and in the bad

This celebration is much more popular in countries like Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Spain and Brazil, since in Mexico it is more customary to use February 14, Day of love and Friendship, as the perfect excuse to congratulate our friends. The Day of the Friend was invented by the Argentine Enrique Febbraro, who after the arrival of man on the Moon, used this historical event in a poetic way to mark “the friendship between humanity and the universe”.

The doctor of philosophy wrote a letter in which he argued his emotional intention to celebrate the feeling of friendship, and after sending it to thousands of countries, it was specified that it would be today, July 20, the Day of the Friend; below are some examples of the strongest friendships in show business.

Friendship in the cast of friends

There is no better example to pay tribute to friendship than the cast of the Friends series. After more than 30 years of having started working together, playing a group of single friends in New York, to this day Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow they are as close friends as their characters Rachel, Monica and Pheobe were in the Warner Bros.

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz

the friendship of Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek has been forged over the last 20 years, after they became great friends after filming the tape Banditsin 2004. Today they continue to be close friends and it is Hayek who most shares postcards and fun moments with the Spanish actress.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears

Almost two decades have passed since Britney Spears and Paris Hilton they began to star in one of the most popular, and problematic, friendships of the 2000s, when the Princess of Pop was first seen partying with the then heiress of the Hilton hotels.

They are still friends today, Paris calls Brit “her little sister”, they are convinced that “they invented the selfie“and even the DJ and businesswoman was one of the guests of honor at Spears’ recent wedding.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

After several ups and downs in their careers, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have found strong support for each other, making this pair of friends one of the strongest friendships in the world of the pop industry.

Katy Perry and Rihanna

In the early 2010s, there weren’t any up-and-coming pop stars as big as they were. Rihanna and Katy Perry and although both singers, in some way, competed to place their first musical singles at the top of the popularity charts, offstage Katy and Rihanna managed to cultivate one of the strongest friendships in the world of pop.