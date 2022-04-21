“Friends Forever”: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited for a good cause

UNITED STATES-. Monday April 18 Jennifer Aniston Y Courtney Cox They made social networks happy with their reunion, which has a good cause in common. The stars posted on Instagram a boomerang of themselves in which they shared some products from a new line that features iconic moments from the last four seasons of friends.

In the clip that both published in Instagram, Anniston Y Cox they shared some of the new products from the hit sitcom, like the t-shirts they wore. These are printed with the phrase “Friends Forever” surrounded by six keys, symbolizing the final moment of the series in which the six friends leave their keys when Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) move out of their apartment.

The new merchandise friends will benefit two non-profit organizations, americares Y EBMRF. The first is a global non-profit organization that donates medicines and medical supplies; while the latter is a charity that raises awareness and funds a cure for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disorder.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox promoted the merchandise on Instagram

“Friends forever, link in bio, @americares @ebmrf”, they wrote both Aniston What Cox in the description of your joint publication. Rachel’s interpreter also shared the video in her stories from Instagram and wrote that the last delivery of products from friendswhich features items inspired by seasons 7 to 10 and is only available for four weeks, “will benefit @americares, @ebmrf, among others.”

During the reunion special friends organized by HBO from last year, the stars of the iconic sitcom looked back on their time on the show. “We became best friends through chemistry, the whole thing. It was life changing and it will be forever, not only for us, but for the people who see it, and it’s a great feeling forever. I am very grateful and I love you very much,” she said. Cox.