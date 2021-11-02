News

“Friends” in mourning, dies at 59: a tribute from Jennifer Aniston

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The world of Friends today is in mourning for the sudden death of one of the protagonists of the series: he had been struggling with cancer for a long time now

friends (screenshot)

Friends it was without a doubt one of the most loved TV series in the world. The plot was very simple: it told the story of six friends who often gathered inside a coffee shop called Central Perk. So in every episode we saw Gunther’s face, which had become as familiar just as that of the six protagonists. Gunther was one of the waiters in the bar, in love with Rachel – played by Jennifer Aniston – and his eternal suitor, until the end. And it is to him that we are saying goodbye today.

James Michael Tyler had been ill since 2018, he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and had been fighting against it for three years now. “The world knew him as Gunther but for those who loved him he was an actor, a musician and a husbandHis agent Toni Benson said after the actor was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home. Among the many messages of condolence is that of Jennifer Aniston, who more than anyone else worked with him on the series. “Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and all of our lives. We will miss you so much“. Even the official account of the series has published a beautiful shot of the actor to pay homage to his life, which ended too soon.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston (Getty Images)

The whole world today is in mourning for the passing of James Michael Tyler, who had become a familiar face for all those who followed the cult series of the 90s. Lots of messages of solidarity for his family.


