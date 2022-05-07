Entertainment

‘Friends’, in mourning: Mike Hagerty, ‘Mr. Treeger’ on the series, aged 67

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Mexico City.- The acclaimed series of the 90s, friendsunfortunately just dress in mourningas it was revealed that passed away the beloved actor, mike hagertywho played for seven seasons ‘Treeger‘, the landlord, only 67 years old.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jomari Goyso wiggles with Francisca: “We danced everything”

4 mins ago

Gal Gadot’s birthday: her story, movies and where to see them

6 mins ago

“I worked with Mourinho, Zidance or Ancelotti but…”

7 mins ago

Justin Bieber blacklisted by Ferrari

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button