‘Friends’, in mourning: Mike Hagerty, ‘Mr. Treeger’ on the series, aged 67

Mexico City.- The acclaimed series of the 90s, friendsunfortunately just dress in mourningas it was revealed that passed away the beloved actor, mike hagertywho played for seven seasons ‘Treeger‘, the landlord, only 67 years old.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

It was the morning of this Friday, May 6, that it was revealed that the star of Hollywood Unfortunately, he lost his life in Los Angeles, which happened on the afternoon of last Thursday, May 5, leaving his closest family and friends devastated.

So far the causes of the actor’s surprise death have not been revealed, but it is expected that family members or some media will soon reveal the reasons that took the life of the 67-year-old actor.

Internet

The person in charge of giving such devastating news was the renowned and famous actress, Bridget Everettthrough his social networks with a heartbreaking message that highlights the wonderful person that Mike was.

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love for his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, fun, never met a stranger. We are devastated that he passed away. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and his family,” the actress said.

Hagerty was primarily recognized for his supporting role in friendsbeing the landlord of the apartments in which ‘Mónica Geller’ lived (Courtney Cox), ‘Rachel Green’ (Jennifer Aniston), ‘Chandler Bing’ (matthew perry) and ‘Joey Tribianni’ (Matt LeBlanc), throughout seasons two and eight, however, he also had significant roles in lucky louie on HBO and on Somebody, Somewhere.

Internet

Source: Daily Mail