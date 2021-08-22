Friends, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are they together? What is known

According to some rumors, the two actors would be dating, to the delight of the many fans of the series

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they are together? According to some rumors the two actors, who in “Friends” played Rachel and Ross (PHOTOSTORY), would have started dating. News that inevitably sparked the social enthusiasm of fans.

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer a couple? Jennifer and David, on the occasion of the reunion of “Friends”, admitted to having had, at the time of the series, a mutual interest but never had a love development. According to the American media, however, today Jennifer Aniston, 52, and David Schwimmer, 54, they would be dating and according to reports from some sources, the two would have spent time together at the actress’s home in Los Angeles.







A source told Closer magazine: "After the reunion it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of us and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there. They started texting each other right after the shoot ". The two, who played the much-loved "Friends" characters from 1994 to 2004, admitted to reunion host James Corden that the time was never right to pursue something off-screen. "I had a huge crush on Jen"confessed David during the HBO special in May. Jennifer then replied," She was reciprocated. "David continued," We were both crushing against each other, but it was like two ships were passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that border. "The source continued:" They spent some time at Jen's house, where she cooked for him and they had fun together, chatting and laughing. They were also seen drinking wine, immersed in conversation, as they walked to one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was a lot of chemistry between them. "

Jennifer Aniston against no vax deepening



Jennifer Aniston: “I’m done with friends not vaccinated against Covid” David allegedly had both doses of the vaccine, because Jennifer Aniston said she had removed some of her life. unvaccinated people. To a person who asked her via social media why she was so worried about being vaccinated herself, the actress replied: “Because if you have the variant, you can still pass it on to me. I could get sick without severe symptoms, and I won’t be hospitalized or die. But. I could attach it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised and I would put his life at risk. We have to worry beyond ourselves“.