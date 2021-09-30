Friends: Jennifer Aniston & Co in the first trailer of the Reunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRXVQ77ehRQ

For Americans who have been waiting for him for 17 years, there is less and less. On May 27, the date on which HBO Max will stream the highly anticipated Friends Reunion 2021, very little is missing… In the gallery below, see how they were and how they became the six most beloved friends of television viewing.

Friends: the first very long trailer of the reunion is a backstage

After the teaser of a few seconds that we told you here, now the trailer has arrived. Very long. Almost 3 minutes in which today and yesterday pass the baton, back and forth in time. How we were and how we are. How we are and how we were …

More than anything else it is a long backstage. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer enter Warner Bros. Stage 24 in Burbank, California for the first time. And they take us with them …

ALL NEWS AND PHOTOS ON FRIENDS

Friends, the controversy: lack of inclusiveness

However, the first images have already sparked criticism. Too white, especially all white. The new Hollywood politically correct also impressed the 6 friends and their guests. Poor inclusiveness, is the final accusation linked to lack of black characters. Yesterday, but especially today …

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston’s hair and Matt LeBlanc’s belly

Before the trailer above, the images released exclusively by People Magazine. The 6 most famous / loved / seen / paid roommates on world television are a little different today. Time has not only touched them. If Jennifer Aniston has the same body and hair as Rachel, Matt LeBlanc’s belly is a new addition to her Joey of the time. That is the decade 1994/2004.

The advances on the reunion

The title is: The One Where They Get Back Together. What we do know is that it won’t be a traditional new episode, but that the six and their (many) guests will go off the cuff. Unscripted, without a script. And everything would have been born from the meeting between the six original protagonists, the producers and the creators: speaking of yesterday and today, the Friends Reunion which first started talking in 2019.

A few days ago it was Jennifer Aniston who launched the date of the American airing on Instagram. With the post above. HBO Max responded with the one below: the guest list, and guest stars old and new.

Interviewed by People, Jennifer Aniston and the other friends, told the emotion the surprise of how everything has remained as it was then. Or rather, how everything has been rebuilt as it was then: Joey and Chandler’s bachelor flat with the foosball table in the foreground. Monica and Rachel’s. The Central Perk, with the legendary orange sofa.

When and where will we see the Friends Reunion in Italy?

For the moment, as regards the broadcast in Italy, everything is silent. But in Britain, apparently he bought the rights Sky. Will it happen to us too?

Looking forward to seeing the Friends Reunion 2021 (on Sky?), all ten original seasons are on Netflix. So, to get ready, we can start reviewing …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION