“Friends”, Jennifer Aniston could not stand Rachel’s famous haircut

The cut created at the time by hair stylist Chris McMillan did not want to launch a trend but rather its purpose was to present Rachel’s character in the most natural and ordinary way possible. But then that cut nicknamed “The Rachel” was taken as a model of inspiration around the world.According to an estimate, around 11 million women in Britain alone during those years wore that hairstyle.

But according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, a portal to the curiosities of the showbiz world off the set, the now 52-year-old actress had had problems with that hairstyle. At first Aniston loved her but then it was really difficult to manage. Over time, the actress has totally changed her mind by comparing the hair style sessions to which she underwent a real surgery. And above all, away from the set, that cut was very difficult to maintain without professional help. Enough to push Aniston to declare: “Off the set I always seemed to have a ruffled mop on my head!”.

