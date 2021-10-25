News

Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow greet James Michael Tyler: “Rest in peace”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have chosen Instagram to say goodbye to James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther in Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to their late co-star, James Michael Tyler: the interpreter of Gunther in Friends. The actresses have chosen Instagram to share a series of sweet posts in honor of Tyler, who passed away last Sunday morning.

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you“Aniston wrote in the caption of a post showing a scene from an episode of the show.”Thank you for the laughs you brought to the set while filming the show and in all of our lives“continued Jennifer.”We will miss you so much #JamesMichaelTyler

Friends: Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry in the episode The Halloween Party

One of the actor’s reps confirmed in a statement, released for ET last Sunday afternoon, that James died peacefully at his Los Angeles home after a long battle with stage four prostate cancer.

Courteney Cox also paid tribute to Tyler, sharing a photo of him with a beautiful message: “The gratitude you brought to the set every day is identical to the gratitude I feel for getting to know you. Rest in peace James. “Lisa Kudrow finally recalled Tyler with the following words:”James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thanks for being there for all of us. #jamesmichealtyler“.


