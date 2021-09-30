Friends: Jennifer Aniston launches reunion. Brad Pitt will not be there

In the meantime they set off … Jennifer Aniston and then the official social media launched there Friends Reunion long awaited. Airing May 27, on HBO Max.

Friends are back, finally

In the video teaser the 6, from behind, set off. They returned home to the legendary Warner Bros. Stage 24 in Burbank, California. Shortly after another Instagram post with the guest star names list. There are many, many. But there is not the most awaited: Brad Pitt …

Postponed due to pandemic and lockdown, the most awaited reunion on world TV has a date (finally: we talk about it since 2019!). Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross) are back on May 27.

The record goodbye: will the return still have a bang?

They come back exactly 17 years after saying goodbye. Date of the airing of the last episode? It was May 6, 2004: 52.5 million people and the most watched episode of the decade. The first episode aired on September 2, 1994. They arrived in Italy in 1997 and continued until 2005.

In the first post there are them, from behind. Mirror quote from the mythical snap of when all previous records broke. In recent seasons the cast has started earning up to $ 1 million per episode, pocketing a whopping 24 million dollars in the penultimate season and another 18 million in the last. Entering, by right, the Olympus of the scroungers.

In 2020, Variety launched the news that to participate in the reunion they had asked and obtained between 2.5 and 3 million dollars. But maybe they even managed to get to 4.

Lady Gaga was also among the guest stars of the reunion

In the second post there is the list of guest stars. Some already present in the past, other absolute new entries. Random: Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS. James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne. Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin. Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles. Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler. Add a Nobel Prize: Malala Yousafzai.

The Brad Pitt hypothesis? Not just gossip

But no Brad Pitt, though. The hypothesis was not really just gossip. At one point it is said that he was (also) behind the idea of ​​the reunion.

But above all, there is the precedent: the appearance as an extraordinary guest in the eighth season. He was then married to Jennifer / Rachel and enjoyed visiting her on set, spying behind the scenes.

Until the producers offered him to participate in the special Thanksgiving Feast. The role? Will Cobert, Ross’s high school friend. At the time they had founded the club “I hate Rachel”, spreading the word that he was a hermaphrodite, which also caused controversy …

Meanwhile, we are waiting to hear about the Italian broadcast …

