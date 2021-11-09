Friends, Jennifer Aniston risked being fired: find out the background

When Friends first aired in 1994, no one could imagine how important it would become to pop culture. It was just one of many sitcoms, but it became the biggest production of the 90s and still attracts new fans thanks to the various re-releases and airings.

The crazy lives of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courtney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) were such a hit that they pushed the cast towards the heights of fame and have exploited them until they reach a million dollars per episode in recent seasons.

Among the most important and most loved characters by the public all over the world there was that of Jennifer Aniston, who, thanks to Friends, managed to have a great springboard into the world of cinema. Well, did you know that the actress was actually in danger of being fired?

The Aniston was the latest actress to sign for the tenth season of Friends, as well as the final one. She almost was about to be fired because of his intense career which was already being born during the broadcast of the show. In fact, she had numerous films in the pipeline and numerous problems to manage and, after countless contacts from the production of Friends and the lack of answers from the actress, the project risked starting without her.

Later, Aniston also revealed that she was discussing do not come back because “I had a couple of issues to fix. I wanted it to end when people still loved us and we were at our best. And then I also felt like, ‘How much Rachel is still in me?'”

Obviously he eventually accepted the last season, but that's what he is for the shortest season: he agreed to return only if it ended in a not too long time. Did you know this background?