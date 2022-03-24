Friends, Kledi Kadiu tells the drama and the illness of his son Gabriel

August 29, 2021 we had announced the happy news of Gabriel’s birthsecond born fruit of love between Kledi Kadiu And Charlotte Lazzari. It was announced by the professional dancer through his social channels.

Just a few seconds ago, always through the profile Instagrm, both parents spoke to their fans about a very delicate situation they are going through. The two, in fact, through a delicate post correlated with a very sweet photo of the little one Gabriel, confessed that the little one at home would suffer from meningo-encephalitis. The former dancer of Friends of Maria De Fillippi he wanted to tell in detail the ordeal they are facing, in order to somehow help those like them who are experiencing a similar situation.

Charlotte and I have decided to tell a piece of our story hoping that this sharing can be an example to mothers and fathers who are on a journey similar to ours.

We waited for the right moment to do it, first of all safeguarding our son, his little sister and our energy.



Only thirteen days after giving birth, she said Kledi, the child had several symptoms such as high fever and severe convulsions. From that moment a real ordeal began. The symptoms have precisely ascertained this terrible disease that led the child to be hospitalized in intensive care for a month and a half.

13 days after delivery Gabriel showed fever and severe convulsions, the expression of a rather complex diagnosis: meningo-encephalitis. The beginning of an ordeal that really put us to the test. Gabriel survived. And after having reopened his eyes, step by step and with the audacity of a hero, he brought all his strength into play. To regain possession of what this unforeseen event has taken away from him. After more than a month and a half of hospitalization in intensive care and many, many exams, we returned home. Aware that the recovery path would be long and demanding.

Despite the blow, the two parents did not give up. Indeed, they immediately tried to undertake a rehabilitation process that allowed them to understand how to help the child. Now, a few months after the birth and the discovery of the disease, they seem to place great hopes in neuro plasticity but above all in the strength of their “little warrior”:

We don’t want to hide behind the words by pretending that everything is simple. But we believe immensely in neuro plasticity. In the boundless willpower of our little warrior, in constancy and love as the best stimulus to learning.

Kledihe then concluded by launching a message of extreme hope:

And that’s exactly why we decided to share our story. When things like this happen, it hits rock bottom and it can be hard to find the strength to get back to the surface. The difference can be made by the people you choose to have at your side and the professionals who rely on the growth of your child. It is not easy to translate our feelings in a few lines, we certainly feel immensely grateful to have Gabriel by our side who teaches us every day how precious the gift of life is.



