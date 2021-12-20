Friends, Kristin Davis of Sex and The City had auditioned for the role of Monica

After learning from Jennifer Aniston’s words that the reunion of Friends has been more difficult than expected, another revelation arrives that the beloved sitcom could have been quite different from how we have known it. In fact, imagine Charlotte of Sex and The City instead of Monica: it could have been like this.

He told it on the Late Show with James Corden himself Kristin Davis, returned to TV as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in the revival series And Just Like That.

As we can also see in the images inside the news, when asked by the conductor: “It’s true that you came very close to being cast for the role of Monica Geller? “, the actress replied:

“I don’t think you can say very close. I think more than one of those, what do I know, eight thousand young women who auditioned for Monica. And then they took Courteney Cox. But Courteney and I were in the same yoga class back then. “

So let’s say that there was a sort of sliding door, even if Kristin Davis’ career took off thanks to Sex and The City. The new engagement for Courteney Cox is the Shining Vale series. Returning to yoga, however, Charlotte’s interpreter recalled:

“Many of us were waitresses or were unemployed, and after class we often went out. […] Courteney said one day: I did this pilot, and I have a good feeling. I think I’ll buy a Porsche. And we: Really? Well, the series was Friends and it went very well. “