Friends, la reuniun: tonight in the clear on Tv8. With Jennifer Aniston and the cast

P.er the delight of all fans of the series Friends: The Reunion airs tonight in the clear on TV8, 9.30 pm.

A special long hoped for and dreamed of and finally set up last year, with all protagonists of the sitcom of records again on the set – and on the sofa of the Central Perk – which made them very famous in the 1990s.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer they are obviously the stars, along with many guests including Lady Gaga and guest star which have been recurring throughout the series. As Janice with a particularly annoying laugh. In between a lot of tears, and some scoop.

The protagonists of Friends: The Reunion

The spotlight is therefore on Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler And Ross. From 1994 to 2004 the stars of Friends that return to the scene with natural wrinkles, decays and showy aesthetic interventions. Not quite with the same energy of the past but with the awareness of having been part of a series of phenomena.

The special is obviously the excuse to celebrate the unique experience had for 10 years, at Stage 24, in the studios Warner of Burbank. And 17 years after the last episode. Still the most seen ever in the US.

Among those who became a star (Aniston), who fell (Perry), who is a respected actress (Kudrow), i you are magnificent retrace the highlights of the show: from how they felt at the first take, to the strong bond they have built over time. They laugh, joke between moments of emotion and the incursions of some special guests – and lots of tributes.

On the most memorable set

We see them wandering around the apartment of Rachel And Monica, the Central Perk, coffee at the center of long conversations clutching oversized cups; we expect the intrusion of the duck and the chick while Matt LeBlanc And Matthew Perry they are lying on the leather armchairs of Joey And Chandler.

Have fun when Jennifer Aniston she is picked up by her companions because she remembers a detail badly and when Lisa Kudrow tells the first time he saw Perry on set: “He’s all I care about.” We laugh even with the clips on the ducks.

From the set then we move on to the cast who, in the background of mythical fountain (the one in the opening credits) and elegantly dressed, is being interviewed by the actor and conductor James Corden. Which then moderates the round table where always the six they re-read famous scenes creating hilarious moments.

A special full of anecdotes

The creators Marta Kauffman And David Crane chronicle the tough battle to get the show on the air, at a time when a sitcom about 20-something New York City was still considered a gamble.

Schwimmer details why he hated working with the monkey he played Marcel, And Perry he admits he felt like a failure if the audience in the studio didn’t laugh at his jokes. Up to the passionate testimonials of the celebrity show like David Beckham, BTS And Malala Yousafzai, the young Pakistani activist awarded the Nobel Prize.

The flirtation between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

We are reminded that in those days Perry attended Julia Roberts for a while’. Is that David Schwimmer he felt more than just friendship for Jennifer.

“During the first season of Friends, I had a huge crush on Jen – said Schwimmer. And the feelings were reciprocated ». Between the general shock of the cast and in particular of Aniston (at that time married to Brad Pitt), who admitted: “We channeled our attraction, adoration and mutual love into Ross and Rachel. One of us has always been in a relationship and we’ve never crossed that border. ”

An indiscretion that has rekindled the gossip about them alleged flirtation, promptly denied by the person concerned subsequently interviewed by the online magazine ET.

