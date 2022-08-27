Friends of Amber Heard have decided to turn their backs on her: “She is being snubbed”

Amber Heard’s friends have decided to ignore the pleas for support from the actress, who would have sought support in these difficult times she is experiencing. Friends with whom Amber Heard used to party, have decided to turn their backs on her: “She is completely a ghost” | Font: diffusion



After losing the controversial defamation trial against Johnny Depp, things would not go well in the life of Amber Heard. Not only because she has to pay a million dollar compensation to her ex-husband, but also because her party friends have decided to ignore her, despite her pleas for support.

Amber Heard is ignored by her party friends

According to Geo News, Amber Heard would be ignored by her inseparable friends, with whom she used to go out to parties, who have decided to make “the law of the ice” to the actress, after the defeat in the courts of Fairfax Country before her ex-husband , Johnny Depp.

In that sense, after selling his millionaire mansion in the desert and finding himself in a difficult economic situation due to the expenses he will have to make in order to pay the compensation of 10 million dollars to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Amber Heard She has sought refuge in one of the homes of her “friends” without finding any response from them.

“Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, hoping they’ll help her with a place to stay.”said the outlet quoting Star Magazine.

“She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted”added the source.





Amber Heard could pay off her debts by entering adult cinema

Faced with this difficult situation that you are experiencing Amber Heardthe light of “hope” would have come through a unique work proposal, nothing more and nothing less than venturing into adult cinema.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production.”says a letter sent to the actress’s lawyer.

“This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family…Zen Models was created to empower men and women in the adult entertainment industry.”adds to the letter, which would have been sent by the president of Zen Models, Veronica Madjarian.

The agency would be willing to pay 9 million dollars to the Hollywood star and in this way Amber Heard could pay part of her millionaire debt with Johnny Depp.